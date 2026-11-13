SLAM Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Expiry Dates

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL)(OTCQB:SXLXF) (“SLAM” or the “Company”) announces that, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), it intends to extend by 12 months the expiry dates of an aggregate of 2,311,111 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”). Specifically, the Company proposes to extend the expiry dates of: 1,311,111 Warrants (issued pursuant to a private placement announced November 28, 2024) from December 18, 2026 to December 18, 2027; and 1,000,000 Warrants (issued pursuant to a property transaction announced December 18, 2024) from January 9, 2027 to January 9, 2028. Other than the proposed extensions of their respective expiry dates, all other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The proposed extensions are subject to acceptance by the TSXV, and there can be no assurance that such acceptance will be obtained. None of the Warrants proposed to be extended were issued to an agent, broker or finder as compensation for services.

A total of 2,261,111 Warrants are held by persons who are “related parties” of the Company. Accordingly, the proposed extension of those Warrants constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61 101”) and TSXV Policy 5.9 – Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves related parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market.

To view SLAM’s corporate presentation, click here. Additional information is available on SLAM’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow SLAM on X @SLAMGold, and join the Company newsletter here to receive timely company updates and news releases.

Contact Information

Jimmy Gravel, President & CEO

902-273-2387 · jimmy@slamexploration.com

Mike Taylor, Chairman of the Board

506-623-8960 · mike@slamexploration.com

SEDAR+: 00012459

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management’s assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the state of the equity financing markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the receipt of regulatory approval; risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, SLAM disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire