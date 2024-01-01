Tickets Now on Sale as ParaNorman Returns to Theaters this October with Remastered Release and New Short Film

View ParaNorman Trailer HERE

LAIKA’s delightful second film will re-release in newly remastered 3D and 2D formats as part of the studio’s year-long 20th Anniversary celebration. Originally released in 2012, ParaNorman was a hit with critics and general audiences alike, garnering multiple awards including Oscar®, BAFTA® and Golden Globe nominations, as well as multiple ANNIE Awards®. It was written by Chris Butler (Missing Link, ParaNorman) and directed by Butler and Sam Fell (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget).

As previously announced, the studio’s new, CG animated short film, ParaNorman: The Thrifting, directed by LAIKA’s lead character designer Thibault LeClercq and written by Chris Butler, will be shown alongside the film. The short features the voice work of Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Anna Kendrick, reprising her role of Norman’s older sister, Courtney Babcock.

As with the record-breaking 15th Anniversary 2024 re-release of Coraline, LAIKA will bring the gloriously remastered ParaNorman (originally released in 2012) to global audiences in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing in international markets premiering Thursday, October 23 and Fathom Entertainment in the US premiering Saturday, October 25.

Watch the new trailer for ParaNorman HERE.

Coraline’s re-release success last year signaled an audience desire for repertory cinema as moviegoers re-discover older films, especially accessible horror titles that families can enjoy together. Coraline’s return scored $56M in worldwide box office, making it one of the most successful global re-releases of the past decade and the highest lifetime gross for a stop-motion film in the U.S.

Tickets for ParaNorman are now on sale. For more information, visit ParaNorman.com.

Poster Image: Courtesy of LAIKA



US Press Assets available HERE.



International Press Assets available HERE.

About LAIKA:

LAIKA was founded in 2005 in Oregon by President & CEO Travis Knight. The studio’s five films: Missing Link (2019), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), The Boxtrolls (2014), ParaNorman (2012) and Coraline (2009) have all been nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA® Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe® for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its next animated film Wildwood. The studio is developing the animated feature films The Night Gardener, from an original idea by Bill Dubuque, creator of the hit series Ozark, and Piranesi, based on the NYT bestselling novel by Susanna Clarke with a screenplay to be written by Dave Kajganich.

LAIKA’s Live Action subsidiary has a range of projects in development including feature films based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow; an original script Crumble, written and directed by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous) with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-verse films) producing, and an original project from Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Jon Spaihts (Dune). Captain Marvel filmmakers Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck will write and direct LAIKA’s live action adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s new novel Atmosphere. www.laika.com

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of live and pre-recorded content to theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements, including performing arts, movies, episodic content, and other special event programming across various genres and formats. Fathom offers content creators a worldwide cinema distribution network by operating in 45 countries and boasts a live digital broadcast network of more than 1,100 locations. Fathom is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

About Trafalgar Releasing:

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution, connecting fans through unforgettable cinematic experiences in over 15,000 theatres across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, the company specializes in the production, acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of live and pre-recorded content, led by a global team in the UK, US, and Germany. Trafalgar Releasing’s diverse slate spans chart-topping concert films and live concert broadcasts, award-winning theatre, acclaimed opera, dance, television, podcasts, and music documentaries – featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Pink Floyd, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, The Chosen and the Royal Ballet and Opera. For more information, visit Trafalgar-releasing.com.

