Storm Lancers Blasts Onto Nintendo Switch Today

ProbablyMonsters Launches First-Ever Game, Developed for Nintendo Switch

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProbablyMonsters, an independent video game company, made the surprise announcement during today’s Nintendo Direct broadcast that its action rogue-like Storm Lancers is now available on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch™. Storm Lancers combines retro 80’s aesthetics with intense combat, while introducing a new twist to the fan-favorite rogue-like genre: couch co-op.









In Storm Lancers, players crash land on a living planet built around a powerful source of reality magic. They believe they are facing their end. And yet, unexplainably, they have been brought back to life — and tasked with exploring this strange planet, traveling to its fractured core, and fixing all of reality before it collapses. Players will step into the world of Cryptica and master the art of frenetic combat, nimble evasions, and powerful augmentations as they defeat the Harvesters, an alien machine race that feeds on life, energy, and magic.

“Storm Lancers was a fun and exciting challenge for us as the team built something truly distinctive in the rogue-like genre — native couch co-op in the game’s DNA,” said ProbablyMonsters General Manager and Game Lead for Storm Lancers Jim Veevaert. “With colorful visuals and an easy-to-understand and challenging-to-master gameplay system, we can’t wait for players to step into the world of Cryptica together.”

Designed to keep the heart racing and reflexes sharpened, Storm Lancers gives players a sense of adventure constantly on the move. Players traverse five ever-shifting biomes where each leap, slash, and dash propels them deeper into a vibrant alien world — only to be met by even stronger and more challenging enemies.

Storm Lancers lets players shape their playstyle through the Storm Bindings system, which enhances characters in specific ways while introducing trade-offs in others. Each build unlocks distinct perks and synergies, especially when combined with powerful evasion techniques and a wide arsenal of more than a dozen weapon types. As players progress deeper toward the planet’s core, they’ll uncover new items, mechanics, and abilities transforming them into true legends of Cryptica.

Storm Lancers has an ESRB rating of E10+ and is available for $19.99 via the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.

To learn more about Storm Lancers, visit the games’ official website and watch the launch trailer, or follow the game on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, BlueSky or YouTube for updates.

About ProbablyMonsters



Founded by industry leader and former Bungie President and CEO Harold Ryan, ProbablyMonsters is an independent video game company committed to changing the way games are made. Its unique model allows development teams to focus on delivering high-quality titles across a variety of genres, while a robust central services team allows for operational flexibility. The company is built from a talented team of experienced and innovative game development leaders who have a proven track record of launching projects of all sizes. With an eye towards strong, original IP and memorable experiences that engage and delight players of all kinds, ProbablyMonsters is building a vibrant portfolio of games that reflect its mission and creative direction.

For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

