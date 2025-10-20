Luma AI and the Clio Awards Partner to Launch Landmark AI Creative Challenge, Bringing Dream Machine to the Next Generation of Talent

Submissions now open for junior to mid-level creatives and recent graduates to build 10-second vertical ads with Luma’s Dream Machine; three finalists will be recognized at the Clio Creative Summit in New York City on October 20

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luma AI, one of the world’s most advanced generative AI companies, and The Clio Awards, the global awards program celebrating the creative industry for nearly 70 years, today announced a landmark partnership to launch the “AI Challenge – Powered by Dream Machine.” This creative brief is designed to inspire and empower the next wave of creative professionals by putting cutting-edge AI video tools directly into their hands and giving them an opportunity to share their ideas on The Clio Awards stage.









At the center of the challenge is Dream Machine, Luma AI’s breakthrough platform that enables anyone to produce production-ready video instantly from text, image, or video prompts. Dream Machine makes production-ready video more accessible, enabling teams to stretch creative budgets further and explore more concepts within existing resources. The platform’s capabilities, from rapid A/B testing to seamless iteration of visual styles and storytelling approaches, are helping advertisers and creators rethink what’s possible in content creation.

By teaming up with The Clio Awards, Luma AI is bringing these capabilities to a broader creative community, reinforcing both organizations’ commitment to innovation. The Clio Awards have long celebrated the work that pushes the industry forward, and this collaboration showcases how AI can enhance creativity.

Caroline Ingeborn, Chief Operating Officer of Luma AI, said, “This AI Challenge is about giving the next generation of talent the tools to imagine without limits. Dream Machine was built to empower creators, and this partnership with The Clio Awards opens the door for emerging voices to experiment, innovate, and show the industry what’s possible when AI and creativity come together.”

The challenge invites junior to mid-level creatives and recent graduates to submit 10-second vertical ads built with Dream Machine. Entries must demonstrate storytelling power, brand integration, and the unique visual effects that only AI can provide. Finalists will receive six months of Dream Machine Unlimited access, recognition at the Clio Creative Summit in New York City on October 20, 2025, and the chance to join a live roundtable discussion with Luma executives.

Submissions are open now through October 6 and are free for the Clio community. Participants will also gain access to the Luma AI Dream Lab for best practice sessions and technical support to guide their creative process.

For more information and to submit entries, visit: https://info.clios.com/specialty-lumaai

About Luma AI

Luma AI is building a multimodal general intelligence that can understand, generate, and operate in the physical world. Its flagship platform, Dream Machine, enables creatives everywhere to generate professional-grade video and images, and now powers creation for over 30 million users. In 2025, Luma released Ray2, a frontier video generative model capable of creating realistic visuals with stunning detail and natural motion. Luma’s models are utilized by top entertainment studios, ad agencies, and technology leaders, including Adobe and AWS, and are available via subscription or API. The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, AWS, Amplify Partners, and Matrix Partners.

About The Clio Awards

The Clio Awards were founded in 1959 to honor excellence in advertising around the world. The prestigious program, which has continuously evolved alongside the creative industry it champions, today celebrates boundary-pushing marketing, advertising and communications from the brands, agencies and organizations that shape popular culture and drive global commerce. Each cycle, The Clio Awards brings together leading creative talent for an immersive judging experience to determine which entries will earn the prestigious Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Clio statues.

