Therabody Showcases the Transformative Power of Recovery in Cinematic Brand Film by Emmanuelle Pickett

“Back in the Saddle” Spotlights Recovery in a Day in the Life of 72-Year-Old Horse Rancher Lucie Lloyd Jones

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Therabody , the global leader in wellness technology, today released a brand film that showcases Therabody’s innovative wellness solutions in the real life of 72-year-old Montana rancher Lucie Lloyd Jones.

Directed by filmmaker Emmanuelle Pickett, Back in the Saddle captures the grit and grace of ranch life through an unfiltered lens. Pickett, who also directed All Souls, a Lionsgate feature film starring Academy Award winner Mikey Madison and acclaimed rapper G-Eazy, brings her intimate, cinematic approach to storytelling to this project. With deep personal ties to Montana and a passion for stories rooted in strength and spirit, Pickett has also spent multiple winters on Lucie’s ranch, camera in hand, immersed in the rhythm of ranch life, making this a passion project, as well.

“Few embody physical and emotional resilience like the American rancher—especially a Montana horsewoman. Women like Lucie live by an unspoken code, led by a deep love for their animals and the land that gives them both life and adventure. Lucie carries the kind of truth the camera can’t fake—grit, grace, and the will to get back in the saddle. That’s the spirit of the West. I’m grateful to Therabody for helping bring her spirit to life.” said Emmanuelle Pickett.

Back in the Saddle offers a cinematic and impactful look at the life of Montana-based horse rancher Lucie Lloyd Jones, highlighting the transformative power of Therabody products in the untamed American West. Out on the ranch—where nothing is staged, the light is natural and the work is relentless, Director Emmanuelle Pickett set out to watch and listen. Filmed in 4K with long anamorphic lenses, the camera stays out of sight, allowing Lucie to move through her day with authenticity. From hauling several 75-pound hay bales to saddling her horses for a mountain ride, Pickett captures the raw physicality of ranch life, with the Theragun Mini as integral to Lucie’s rhythm as her tack— a tool that keeps her moving, no matter the demands of the land.

“Out here, every day is hard on the body—but the work doesn’t stop. After I broke my neck in a horse accident, the doctors told me to quit riding. They might as well have told me to quit breathing—it wasn’t gonna happen. Theragun became part of my daily momentum: it helps keep me going strong, so I can show up for my horses.” said Lucie Lloyd Jones.

“For Therabody, the key is to be able to show that our products work in the lives of real people with diverse interests and activities,” said John Solomon, Chief Marketing Officer. “To watch someone like Lucie work with her body and get relief with Theragun – it’s everything we hope for. Then, to see Therabody product benefits brought to life in such a cinematic way, it becomes this relatable, beautiful moment in time.”

About Therabody

Therabody is the wellness technology leader that has reimagined well-being for all since the invention of Theragun in 2008 by Dr. Jason Wersland. The global pioneer in wellness technology created the percussive massage gun category with its flagship device and has gone on to revolutionize modern health with science-backed solutions designed to help everybody feel, look, and perform better. Therabody’s product, services and content ecosystem is at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and consumer goods and serves three distinct categories: Wellness, Beauty, and Performance.

Science is the foundation of Therabody’s product development. The company has completed 31 scientific studies with 26 more in progress and has over 75,000 scientific articles supporting the efficacy of their product treatments. Whether innovating in the Therabody Lab or collaborating with leading scientists around the world, science fuels the Therabody mission to empower everybody to live better, longer, healthier lives.

