Rockbot Taps Tyler Lenane to Lead Content & Programming

OAKLAND, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rockbot , the leader in on-premise digital media and advertising solutions for brick-and-mortar businesses, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tyler Lenane as Vice President of Content and Programming. Tyler brings a rare combination of creative vision, legal acumen, and deep digital media expertise to Rockbot, where he will oversee the company’s growing content ecosystem and lead programming and strategic partnerships across all its music and video properties.

A seasoned leader in digital strategy and music technology leader, Tyler has played key roles at groundbreaking companies like Beats Music, Apple, and Napster. Most recently, Tyler co-founded and was CEO of Gimme Radio, a genre-specific, artist-hosted streaming platform that, using TV and radio experiences, built thriving communities of music superfans and featured over 1,600 artists as hosts and contributors. At Rockbot, he plans to apply those learnings to drive audience engagement at the brand level—creating immersive content experiences for retail and hospitality environments.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Tyler to the Rockbot team,” said Garrett Dodge, CEO of Rockbot. “His track record of shaping music and media platforms from both the creative and strategic sides is exactly what we need as we intensify our efforts on delivering brand-aligned, customer-curated content experiences. Tyler’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us realize our vision of transforming in-store media across the U.S. and beyond.”

As VP of Content and Programming, Tyler will lead Rockbot’s content teams across music curation, audio production, visual content, and programming. He’ll also work cross-functionally with legal, licensing, sales, product, and marketing to drive innovation in content strategy and execution.

“I’ve always been drawn to the intersection of culture, content, and commerce—and Rockbot sits right at that crossroads,” said Tyler Lenane. “From the basement shows of my punk rock youth to launching global music platforms with Apple and Beats, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful content can be when it meets people where they are. At Rockbot, we’re doing just that—in retail stores, airports, gyms, salons, and bars across the country. I’m psyched to build the future of content experiences that actually matter to real-world audiences.“

With Rockbot’s rapidly expanding media footprint and Tyler’s unique background blending creativity, legal strategy, and community development, Rockbot is doubling down on its mission to revolutionize in-location media—delivering smarter, more personalized, and culturally resonant content that empowers businesses to turn every screen and speaker into an opportunity to captivate and connect.

About Rockbot:

Rockbot helps businesses, brands, and places succeed by empowering them to deliver better customer experiences and build stronger connections through media in their real-world spaces. Rockbot’s unified multi-product platform powers Music, Audio Messaging, Digital Signage, and Streaming TV for many of the world’s largest brands and thousands of small businesses across North America, allowing them to easily manage all of their on-premise media experiences from one place. Across the platform, advertising, retail media, and ad-tech solutions enable businesses to generate revenue and monetize their environments while enabling brands to more effectively reach consumers everywhere they go.

