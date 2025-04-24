Xiao-I Corporation Advances AI Glasses Commercialization with Sales Surpass 1,500 Units; Reaffirms $12-15M Business Unit Revenue Target for 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced accelerated commercial traction for its AI-powered glasses, with its dedicated AI Glasses business unit on track to generate between $12 million and $15 million in revenue in 2025. This momentum is backed by robust market demand and progress in scaling production capabilities.

AI Glasses Sales Surpass 1,500 Units; Premium Tech at a Fraction of the Cost

Since launching in August 2024, Xiao-I’s AI-powered glasses have exceeded expectations with over 1,500 units sold. These next-generation augmented reality (AR) glasses set themselves apart with advanced hardware—including cutting-edge diffractive waveguide optics and Micro-LED displays—delivering outstanding outdoor visibility, sharp visuals, and a superior user experience.

Unlike many competing smart glasses on the market that cost up to $5,000 and offer only limited voice transcription features, Xiao-I’s glasses provide a much more powerful and versatile experience—at a significantly lower price point. The company is now fast-tracking the development of additional product models, aiming to further enhance user experience and broaden real-world use cases to meet growing demand.

Strategic Manufacturing Alliances Set to Deliver 50,000 Units Annually

To secure scalable production capacity, Xiao-I is working closely with multiple tier-1 manufacturing partners, with arrangements expected to support a projected annualized capacity of 50,000 units in 2025. With this alliance, the company expects to secure dedicated capacity on reserved production lines for its AI glasses, with guaranteed scheduling priority to meet dynamic market needs. The collaboration allows Xiao-I to manage production timelines, quality controls, and inventory flows while maintaining flexibility to scale operations efficiently.

Demand Meets Forecasts; 10,000-Unit Target Reaffirmed

Riding strong customer feedback and increasing procurement interest, Xiao-I continues to experience surging demand for its glasses, particularly in markets underserved by conventional tech solutions. The company reaffirmed its target to deliver 10,000 units in 2025, supported by phased capacity expansion plans with strategic suppliers and expanding product lines.

“Our AI glasses are not only reshaping how users interact with digital content—they’re redefining what smart eyewear can do,” said company spokesperson of Xiao-I Corporation. “We’ve combined cutting-edge optics with intelligent visual AI to deliver a device that’s both high-performance and purpose-built. Our progress in securing manufacturing partnerships and sustained market traction confirms that this is more than innovation—it’s a scalable business.”

Building Toward Innovation and Profitability

Xiao-I remains committed to pushing the boundaries of accessibility and user-centric AI across hardware and software. The AI Glasses business is an important pillar of the company’s roadmap to full-year profitability in 2025, alongside other offerings such as the tAIkbox platform and intelligent call center solutions.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company’s future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2024, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

