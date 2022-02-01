The Westin Maui Concludes $160 Million Transformation with the Debut of Kūkahi Tower

Kūkahi will also be home to a one-of-a-kind social center, Hana Hou by Westin

KĀ‘ANAPALI, MAUI, Hawaii–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali marks the completion of its multi-year, $160 million transformation with the complete renovation and rebranding of the Ocean Tower into Kūkahi Tower. Guests will now enjoy a completely refreshed design aimed at facilitating a calming and rejuvenating stay. Slated to debut in mid-April 2024, Hana Hou by Westin – located within Kūkahi Tower – will be the first resort venue of its kind in Hawai‘i featuring a 10,000-square-foot social center for guests and the community to gather and enjoy arcade games, Topgolf Swing Suites, a bar & lounge, and more.









“Our original tower, which once stood alone, has been renamed Kūkahi, which literally means ‘to stand alone’ or ‘stand upright’ in Hawaiian,” said Joshua Hargrove, general manager of the Westin Maui. “But like many Hawaiian concepts, it has a deeper meaning: the element and energy force that creates growth from the land. In line with this theme, our hope is that guests in Kūkahi would experience an empowering sense of well-being and personal growth during their time here.”

When entering a Kūkahi room guests are greeted with a design that combines simplicity and elegance, brought to life by a natural palette. Clean architectural lines, rich wood finishes, and subtle contrasts woven throughout the textile selections create a calming, bright and sophisticated atmosphere. Each room features curated details like bespoke artwork, unique printed textiles and woven area rugs designed specifically for Kūkahi. A generous lanai and incredible ocean views expand the living space and cement the experience in Kūkahi.

The design of Kūkahi Tower is inspired by a poem found in the Bishop library that describes the location of the resort in the early 1800s. The poem describes the “paʻūpili mist” – the light rain that commonly falls in the early hours of the morning in this area. As the water surges from the mountains and moves from the land towards the ocean, a misty fog hangs in the air. As the sun starts to shine, the paʻūpili mist settles on the pili grass leaving a “million points of starlight” behind. This evokes the image of light that infuses life and energy, and can be connected to the concepts of “inner self discovery” and “positive energy and wellness,” which are at the core of Westin Maui’s resort experience.

Notable room features include original, wall-mounted wood sculptures; and a sleek, modern entertainment center with built in storage and an incorporated desk with outlets and USB charging ports. In the bathroom, guests enjoy warm tones of wood mingled with marble accompanied by striking espresso metal accents and a stunning illuminated vanity mirror.

Anchored within Kūkahi will be Hana Hou by Westin. Named after the Hawaiian expression which typically translates “encore” or “to do again, repeat, or renew,” Hana Hou creates a space where guests will want to partake in another game and another laugh through the fusion of tranquility and excitement of this cutting-edge arcade space. Hana Hou will feature a variety of entertainment for all ages, including Topgolf Swing Suites; duckpin bowling; virtual reality; modern and classic arcade games; a Keiki Club; and a bar & lounge with food and beverage offerings. The venue will be open to all guests and the general public in mid-April 2024.

Alongside the redesign of Kūkahi Tower, the resort also recently welcomed Ulu Kitchen by acclaimed chef Peter Merriman. Ulu Kitchen specializes in a blend of old-fashioned Hawaiian hospitality with carefully crafted food and beverages that celebrate the rich bounty of Hawai‘i’s fishermen, ranchers and farms – all served in an outstanding ocean view setting.

The resort began this transformative redevelopment following its acquisition by a joint venture including Trinity Investments and other institutional investors in 2017. Trinity’s in-house asset management and development teams led the renovation and repositioning plan for the resort.

To celebrate the launch of Kūkahi and Hana Hou, travelers can book the Hana Hou Package which includes reduced room rates paired with a $100 Hana Hou Game Credit per stay. The package is available now when booking four nights or more and is valid for stays beginning May 1, 2024. For more information visit this link.

For more information about Kūkahi Tower, visit www.westinmaui.com.

About The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali

Just steps from the stunning Pacific Ocean, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali has redefined the luxury getaway. The newly-transformed, beachfront resort offers guests an incomparable experience rooted in nurturing wellness, the sharing of Hawaiian wisdom and a real-world immersion into nature. The centerpiece of the property’s $160 million transformation is the 217-room Hōkūpaʻa Tower, featuring well-appointed guest rooms and suites. Hōkūpaʻa guests have exclusive access to The Lānai and its bespoke culinary, cultural and recreational amenities. Anchored within the newly-redesigned Kūkahi Tower, the resort will soon debut Hana Hou by Westin, a new social entertainment space. Opening in mid-April 2024 and encompassing 10,000 square feet, Hana Hou by Westin will offer a variety of entertainment for all ages, including top golf swing suites; duckpin bowling; virtual reality; modern and classic arcade games; a Keiki Club; and a bar & lounge with food & beverage offerings. The resort-wide renovation also includes a host of culinary experiences: Mahele Market, Hale Moʻolelo, Hale ʻĀ and the newly-launched Ulu Kitchen by acclaimed chef Peter Merriman. Ulu Kitchen specializes in a blend of old-fashioned Hawaiian hospitality with carefully crafted food and beverages that celebrate the rich bounty of Hawai‘i’s fishermen, ranchers and farms – all served in an outstanding ocean view setting. For additional information, please visit www.westinmaui.com. For other updates, follow Westin Maui on Facebook and Instagram.

About Trinity Investments

Trinity is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in hotels and resorts with a focus on value-add opportunities in world-class markets. Trinity has offices in Honolulu, Beverly Hills, and London. As of December 2023, Trinity has invested more than US $9 billion in the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Japan by leveraging its deep institutional knowledge and longstanding local relationships. For additional information, please visit Trinity’s website at www.trinityinvestments.com. For updates on Trinity’s investment activity, follow Trinity on LinkedIn.

