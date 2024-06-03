Pioneer Expands Its AVR Line with the VSX-835 7.2 Channel and VSX-535 5.2 Channel Immersive Receivers  

Indianapolis, IN 03.06.2024 — Pioneer®, world-renowned leaders in multi-dimensional home entertainment, is pleased to introduce the all-new feature-packed VSX-835 and VSX-535 Immersive Sound Audio Video Receivers.

VSX-535

VSX-835



The VSX-835 and VSX-535 are designed with the latest technology for streamers and home theater enthusiasts. Each model supports IMAX® Enhanced Certification, Dolby Atmos® capabilities and Dolby Surround®, DTS Virtual:X®, 8K/4K Ultra HD capabilities, and Bluetooth® streaming perfectly calibrated to your space and speaker setup with our proprietary MCACC Auto Room Tuning software.



Powering the highest resolutions, the VSX-835 and VSX-535 support both 4K Ultra HD and 8K resolution. 8K is the best on the market and offers a super-immersive viewing experience with 2x the horizontal and vertical resolution of 4K and 4 times as many pixels.

Elevate your show, games, and films to the highest level with exceptional performance in 7.2 or 5.2.2 setups for the VSX-835 and 3.2 or 3.2.2 setups for the VSX-535, which can be perfectly calibrated to your space and speaker setup with our proprietary MCACC Auto Room Tuning software.

Key Features

4k HDR Ready

Experience powerful 4K HDR images and sound with IMAX digitally remastered content—just as the filmmakers intended. Pioneer’s IMAX Enhanced Mode is meticulously optimized to adhere to strict performance standards around color, brightness, contrast, and audio fidelity. Enjoy support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) video including HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision®, and BT.2020. Additionally, 4:4:4 color space is also supported. The VSX-835 and VSX-535 offer six HDMI inputs, ARC-ready MAIN OUT, and SUB OUT pass 4K/60p and HDR video from player to compatible TV and projector; and all terminals are HDCP 2.2 compliant.

Enveloping Overhead Sound

DTS:X automatically adapts audio to existing channels and speaker setups, so no specific speaker layout is required. Upping the ante, DTS Virtual:X adds nuanced, three-dimensional sound without height or rear speakers. Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer also allows you to experience immersive sound without the additional speakers. So, no matter which format your media uses, you’ll get the enveloping sound experience.



Pioneering Dolby Atmos Music

Using ground-breaking technology to elevate audio beyond the realm of movies and TV, Dolby Atmos Music allows musical creators to produce and mix with spatial audio elements for a more captivating experience. Pioneer audio/video receivers are some of the first home AVRs to play Dolby Atmos content via HDMI input from your favorite streaming devices.



Auto Room Tuning

MCACC (Multi-Channel ACoustic Calibration system) auto room tuning uses a custom microphone to automatically compensate for differences in speaker size, level, and distance, and equalizes response, so you get the even sound you’re supposed to.

Lossless Quality Restored

Our Advanced Sound Retriever technology restores the output of compressed audio (such as WMA, AAC, and MP3) to their original lossless quality by creating new signals to restore the minor details left out during the compression process.

Easy Connectivity

Whatever audio is playing on your phone, tablet or PC app can be streamed to the receiver with Bluetooth wireless technology. Once the receiver has paired with and remembered your device, it will start playback automatically whenever it detects an incoming Bluetooth audio stream.

Available to order now, the VSX-835 at $499 and VSX-535 at $379. at authorized retailers and www.pioneerhomeusa.com.

About Pioneer Sound. Vision. Soul.

Nozumo Matsumoto founded Pioneer in 1938, when he built and repaired speakers in his garage. Today, Pioneer is a global leader in high quality home audio solutions and continues to perfect the ideal acoustic environment through AV receivers, stereo receivers, and other high performance audio components. Pioneer is world-renowned for its long-standing commitment to groundbreaking audio innovation, which has contributed to the development of Dolby Surround AV receivers, laser disc players, car CD players, and high-definition television – and more.



For more information about the Pioneer VSX-535 and VSX-835 and other Pioneer products, please visit https://pioneerhomeusa.com/pioneer

For more information contact:

Press Contact: Roberta Lewis | Pioneer Home U.S. Press Agent | 713-408-9401 | roberta@robertalewis.com



Company Contact: Dave Gans | 317-767-5327 | dave.gans@premiumaudioco.com