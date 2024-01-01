The Toro Company Names Heather M. Hille Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC), a leading global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, today announced that Heather M. Hille has been named vice president of corporate affairs and investor relations, effective immediately.









Hille has served as managing director of corporate affairs since 2019. In her new role, she will have responsibility for overseeing investor relations, public relations and corporate marketing, corporate communications and media production resources, community giving, and facility operations at The Toro Company’s global headquarters.

“Heather’s exceptional leadership and strategic vision make her uniquely equipped to drive clarity, consistency, and purpose across our organization,” said Richard Olson, chairman and chief executive officer at The Toro Company. “Throughout her tenure, she has consistently demonstrated the ability to connect strategy with execution, foster trusted relationships across stakeholder groups, and elevate our communications in ways that reflect the strength of our global brands and the values we uphold. By consolidating these teams under her leadership, Heather is well-positioned to strengthen and align strategic communications across all TTC stakeholders and lead increased engagement with the investment community.”

Since joining The Toro Company in 2006 as corporate counsel, Heather held roles of increasing responsibility within the legal function, overseeing employment law, regulatory compliance, ethics, real estate, and commercial contracts. In 2015, she transitioned to finance as director of investor relations, demonstrating exceptional leadership and ensuring stability and confidence within the investment community. She was promoted to managing director of corporate affairs in 2019, where she led public relations, corporate communications, media production resources, community giving and facilities. Most recently, Heather expanded her scope to include investor relations, further aligning strategic messaging across stakeholders.

Hille holds a Bachelor of Arts in legal studies from Hamline University and a Juris Doctor from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, both in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Heather is a member of the Minnesota State and Hennepin County bar associations and serves on several boards, including The Toro Company Foundation, The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and Pinky Swear.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With net sales of $4.6 billion in fiscal 2024, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan, BOSS, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite, HammerHead, Radius, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

Branden Happel



Senior Manager, Public Relations



(952) 887-8930, branden.happel@toro.com