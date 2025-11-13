Halfbrick Studios Announces Jetpack Joyride Racing, Launching November 13, 2025 with the Debut of Halfbrick+ Cards

BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jetpack Joyride Racing, a new real-time multiplayer kart racer developed and published by Halfbrick Studios, creators of Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride, launches globally on November 13, 2025 for iOS and Android. The release coincides with a major update to the Halfbrick+ Hub app, introducing Halfbrick+ Cards and the first Halfbrick+ Season Pass, expanding the Halfbrick+ ecosystem that will connect all of the studio’s games.





Players earn card packs through racing and opening them in the Halfbrick+ Hub app to collect new cosmetics, characters, and visual effects. Every race contributes to Season Pass progress across free and premium reward tracks, giving players new ways to play, earn, and personalize.

Up to six racers compete in fast, chaotic matches, with private lobbies and integrated Discord voice chat for coordinated play. Jetpack Joyride Racing replaces traditional throttle-based driving with a skill-based momentum system built around twin jet engines that never shut off. Players gain speed by angling their jets toward the track walls so the thrust glances off the surface – close enough to accelerate, but not so steep that they scrape and slow. The technique creates a rhythmic flow that rewards precision, timing, and smooth cornering, turning each race into a test of mastery rather than simple speed. Obstacles on the track add risk and depth as players manage boosts and fight to stay ahead of the pack.

The roster features Barry Steakfries and Professor Brains from Jetpack Joyride, Dan and Josie from Dan the Man, and other Halfbrick favorites. Cosmetics unlocked through Halfbrick+ Cards and the Season Pass let every racer build a distinctive loadout and show off their progress.

Jetpack Joyride Racing joins Halfbrick Sports: Football as part of Halfbrick’s initiative to make social play central to Halfbrick+, using the Discord Social SDK to connect friends and voice chat across games.

Full press materials, App Store and Google Play links, and screenshots: https://halfbrick.com/news/jetpack-joyride-racing-press-release

Eli Hodapp, CMO – Halfbrick Studios – eli@halfbrick.com