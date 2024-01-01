Every Second Counts: Kidde Expands Cause For Alarm Campaign With Groundbreaking Augmented Reality Fire Safety Tool

Only 26% of American families have developed and practiced a home fire escape plan1 – Kidde’s new Prepare. Plan. Practice. tool aims to change that, one household at a time.

MEBANE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kidde, North America’s #1 fire safety brand2, is on a mission to help make every home a safer home. With two minutes or less to safely escape a house fire3 preparation could be the difference between life and death. As part of its fourth annual Cause For Alarm™ campaign, Kidde is tackling this issue head-on by launching a first-of-its-kind augmented reality (AR) fire drill simulator. Designed to make home fire safety planning as accessible as it is essential, this initiative continues Kidde’s mission to raise awareness of fire and carbon monoxide (CO) safety, providing educational resources, hosting family safety events and providing smoke and CO alarms that help save lives.





Prepare. Plan. Practice. is a free, interactive, digital tool available in the U.S. in both English and Spanish, that allows users to visualize a fire emergency in their homes using just a smartphone or tablet with internet connection, providing an unforgettable fire safety education experience — with no downloads required. Through virtual fire simulation, gamified learning and guided escape planning, the tool helps build essential knowledge needed to react quickly when every second counts. It helps users apply life-saving skills directly in their own home featuring three distinct modes and a Safety Hub:

Demonstration Mode (AR fire simulation) kicks off the journey, using AR technology to simulate how quickly a fire can grow and spread in your home in just two minutes. Learn Mode lets users explore a digital home to learn about fire hazards, smoke alarm tips, CO safety and more. Practice Mode guides users on how to create a personalized escape plan and then put it to practice with a fire simulator and a live 2-minute timer.



• The “Family Mode” for those with younger children, offers a less intense but equally educational version of the timer. Safety Hub – upon completion of the experience, users are directed to this central resource hub with links to additional fire and CO safety information and tools.

The new Prepare. Plan. Practice. tool has been well-received by leading fire safety organizations including the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM), underscoring its significant value and strong alignment with national fire safety initiatives.

“NFPA recognizes the importance of innovative fire safety education, like Kidde’s AR tool,” stated Kelly Ransdell, Director of Public Education at NFPA. “This exciting and educational technology aligns with our mission to help save lives and reduce loss through information, knowledge, and passion, by engaging families in critical fire safety education.”

“The National Association of State Fire Marshals commends Kidde’s innovative AR Tool as a crucial advancement in fire safety education,” said Chief H. Butch Browning, Executive Director, NASFM. “This engaging technology provides an accessible and impactful way for families to understand the importance of fire safety planning, reinforcing our goal to help prevent tragedies and protect lives.”

To further champion fire and CO safety, Kidde is partnering with iHeartMedia and The Home Depot to host home safety events across the country — combining education, alarm donations, and community collaboration to help make every home a safer home. The brand is also joining forces with singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc for a special, private Cause For Alarm event in Los Angeles, underscoring the importance of preparedness and honoring the heroic first responders who battled recent wildfires.

“Living in Southern California, we’re all too familiar with the threat of wildfires, and I’ve seen firsthand how communities come together to support each other and our heroic first responders,” said singer-songwriter, Aloe Blacc. “That danger doesn’t stop at our doorstep; being prepared for a fire inside your home is just as critical.”

“With Cause For Alarm, our aim is to make fire safety education both accessible and engaging for all,” stated Isis Wu, President of Global Residential Fire & Safety at Kidde. “Through home safety events and our Prepare. Plan. Practice. AR simulator, we’re empowering families with personalized and innovative learning experiences that can help them act swiftly in a real emergency. Every second counts when it comes to fire and CO safety, which is why we’re committed to advancing education and supporting our fire industry partners in their community risk reduction efforts.”

Here’s how you can get involved:

Visit CauseForAlarm.org to try the Prepare. Plan. Practice. tool and to access a full suite of fire safety resources including Kidde’s Fire Safety Toolkit, which is available in English and Spanish.

your experience using the tool online using #CauseForAlarm to help raise awareness about the importance of having working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan. Purchase a Kidde alarm at participating retailers in the U.S., from now until the end of November 2025 to prompt a $1 contribution toward alarm donations to communities in need up to $1 million in retail value.

About Kidde

For over 100 years, Kidde has been a trusted name in fire safety, manufacturing residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories. After introducing the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago, Kidde continues to set the standard and help protect people and property with advanced, smart and connected solutions for today’s modern consumer. For more information, visit kidde.com or follow Kidde on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

