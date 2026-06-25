Dani Beyer Real Estate Ranked Top 5 in Missouri in 2026 RealTrends Rankings

Dani Beyer Real Estate earned the 2026 RealTrends Verified Top Team recognition after closing 238 transactions and $95.24 million in sales, ranking among Missouri’s Top 5 teams by sales volume.

Dani Beyer has built a reputation as one of Missouri’s most consistent real estate teams through strong market knowledge, strategic guidance, and a client-first approach. That commitment earned the team national recognition in the 2026 RealTrends rankings after another exceptional year serving buyers and sellers throughout the Kansas City metro.

What Did RealTrends Recognize Dani Beyer Real Estate For?

RealTrends is one of the nation’s leading real estate ranking and research organizations, recognized for independently verifying transaction data to identify the highest-performing agents and teams across the United States.

Dani Beyer Real Estate earned both the 2026 RealTrends Verified Top Team by Volume and Verified Top Team by Sides recognitions after closing 238 transaction sides and generating $95.24 million in sales during 2025.

The team’s verified production also ranked it among the Top 5 real estate teams in Missouri by sales volume and the Top 10 statewide by transaction sides, highlighting its position as one of the state’s highest-performing residential real estate teams.

What Makes Dani Beyer a Top-Producing Real Estate Team in Kansas City?

Beyer has established a long-term record of residential sales performance in Kansas City, MO . Operating out of Keller Williams KC North, her team focuses on delivering consistent outcomes for buyers and sellers across the area.

Experience Proof Points:

Earned the RealTrends Verified Top Team by Volume and Sides recognition based on 2025 production.

Completed over 2,260 real estate transactions over the course of her career.

Generated more than $673 million in total career sales volume.

Recognized as a Top 10 agent in Kansas City by Top10REAgents.com .

Closed 261 transactions and over $108 million in sales volume in the past 12 months.

Ranks in the top 1% of the 14,000 agents operating in the local metro area.

Who Is Dani Beyer?

Dani Beyer is the leader of Dani Beyer Real Estate at Keller Williams KC North, serving buyers and sellers throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. She leads a collaborative team known for its personalized service, responsive communication, and tailored strategies designed to help clients achieve their unique real estate goals.

Whether assisting a first-time homebuyer, marketing a luxury residence, or helping clients find homes in golf course communities, Beyer emphasizes education, transparency, and careful planning throughout every stage of the transaction.

Supported by more than 1,600 five-star client reviews, her team has built a reputation for trusted guidance, long-term client relationships, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional real estate experience.

Buying or selling in Kansas City, MO? Reach Dani Beyer at Dani Beyer Real Estate at (816) 321-0120.

Media Contact:

Dani Beyer, Realtor and Leader, Dani Beyer Real Estate

Phone: (816) 321-0120

Website: https://danibeyer.com

Email: homes@danibeyer.com

Address: 5901 NW 63rd Terrace, Suite 160, Kansas City, MO 64151

SOURCE: Dani Beyer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire