Joe Sauk, a premier mortgage broker in Columbus, OH, guides first-time homebuyers through Ohio’s expanded $10,000 savings program to secure affordable mortgages in 2025.

Ohio’s First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account Program, expanded in 2025, allows tax-deductible savings up to $10,000 annually, making homeownership more attainable in Columbus. The Sauk Team – Joe Sauk, a leading mortgage broker in Columbus, OH, is helping clients leverage this program to buy homes in Franklin County’s competitive market.

Ohio’s Savings Program: A Boost for First-Time Buyers

The expanded program, backed by Ohio’s Department of Taxation, lets first-time buyers save tax-free for down payments or closing costs, with Columbus’s median home price at $285,000 in 2025, per the Columbus Realtors (Ohio Department of Taxation, 2025). Joe Sauk pairs this aid with tailored loans for homes near the Scioto Mile or German Village.

Expert Mortgage Guidance

Joe Sauk excels in first-time buyer financing. “This program opens doors for Columbus families,” says a company spokesperson. As a mortgage broker in Columbus, OH , he compares rates from top mortgage lenders to offer FHA, VA, and conventional loans, ideal for new developments in Short North or Hilltop. His expertise ensures buyers maximize savings in Columbus’s fast-paced market.

Why Act Now?

With homes selling in 35 days in Columbus, savings accounts reduce upfront costs. Joe Sauk combines this with Ohio Housing Finance Agency programs for additional down payment aid. At 6% rates in 2025, securing a mortgage now locks in affordability near Easton Town Center or Clintonville.

Call to Action

Ready to buy your first Columbus home? Contact The Sauk Team – Joe Sauk to explore Ohio’s savings program and secure your mortgage. Visit our Google Business Profile to connect today.

About The Sauk Team – Joe Sauk

The Sauk Team – Joe Sauk, based in Columbus, OH, is a premier mortgage broker serving Franklin County and Ohio. Specializing in FHA, VA, and first-time homebuyer loans, Joe delivers personalized financing solutions. Learn more at saukmortgagegroup.com.

