BluWave-ai Launches the Pan-Canadian EV Everywhere Infrastructure Cube

BluWave-ai announced the launch of the Pan-Canadian BluWave-ai EV Everywhere Infrastructure Cube, a cloud-based platform designed to transform the country’s electric vehicles (EV) into a massive distributed energy storage network. The platform seamlessly connects EV drivers and their vehicles with utilities and grids across Canada, creating a virtual pool of EV-enabled storage that far exceeds the scale of planned utility deployments.

Currently, Canada’s electricity infrastructure operates largely as isolated provincial grids. As EV adoption accelerates, unmanaged charging threatens to overwhelm local grids; especially in urban centers. The BluWave-ai EV Everywhere Infrastructure Cube addresses this by creating a unified, cross-country cloud platform that coordinates EV energy use across Canada, leveraging the investments made by private EV owners.

BluWave-ai automatically charges EVs using real-time AI deployed on the platform when surplus renewable power is available locally (such as during periods of high solar or wind generation) and likewise pauses or delays charging in areas where the grid is under stress. Participating utilities can send localized congestion signals, enabling the platform to adjust charging behavior dynamically across thousands of vehicles. EV drivers who opt-in to the platform receive rewards while helping balance the grid.

According to Statistics Canada, over one million EVs will be on Canadian roads in 2025. This collective pool of EVs, if coordinated across the country, can provide 1.1 GW of demand response power at any point and 88GWh of storage on a weekly basis.*

“As of January 2024, all electricity grids in Canada combined for only 356MW of storage according to CANREA, which roughly implies EV based storage in the 2.5-3x magnitude of utility scale storage in Canadian grids.” said Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BluWave-ai. “Prior to this, there was no standardized way for EV users to connect with utilities, and no automated system to balance driver needs with the provincial grids’ stability on a country-wide scale. Using deep tech AI systems, we created and launched this platform to unify electrified transportation and smart grids into the Pan-Canadian energy corridor, harnessing the power of citizen-owned assets to build a more resilient and renewable-powered country.”

How the Infrastructure Cube Works

The BluWave-ai EV Everywhere Infrastructure Cube is a cloud platform that prevents grid overload from simultaneous EV charging in congested areas and by off taking excess renewables during periods of high generation and low loads through AI managed energy flow.

Visualized as a cube, the platform connects four key faces of the energy ecosystem:

EV Users: Individual drivers can onboard to the platform to receive rewards and benefits.

Electric Vehicles: The system is compatible with major EV brands, including Hyundai, Kia, Tesla, MINI, Jaguar, and BMW, using their native telematics with more on the roadmap, including delivery EV’s and large transit

Utility Providers: Local utilities can register to send real-time data on grid congestion, enabling automated load management.

System Operators: The platform provides a macro-level view, allowing system-wide grid constraints to be managed effectively with live feeds of electricity loads and generation types streamed into the system.

Any combination of the above can work 24×7 with our AI-based automated management taking into account the needs and limitations from all sides.

At the intersection from any direction are unique AI predictors and optimizers working in real-time to balance and optimize the needs of all parties – from individual driver preferences to the needs of local utilities rolled up to system-level grid stability. The underlying technology is supported by a suite of 36 patents filed with the USPTO, 10 of which have been granted and specifically USPTO pending patent: 18/806,264 and Canada pending patent 3,258,465 which support the system to connect both personal EV’s and EV Fleets seamlessly to grids.

The BluWave-ai EV Everywhere Infrastructure Cube builds on the successful deployment of the BluWave-ai EV Everywhere platform and Canada’s first ever AI-enabled aggregated EV demand response conducted in the Hydro Ottawa utility in the IESO grid in Ontario, Canada.

Industry Leaders Welcome Pan-Canadian Energy Storage Platform

“BluWave-ai is a shining example of the Nation of Builders we’re cultivating in Canada -ambitious founders creating frontier technologies with global relevance,” said Claudio Rojas, CEO of the National Angel Capital Organization (NACO). “Their selection as a NACO Moonshots Venture underscores our belief that Canadian-led innovation can power a more self-reliant, resilient, and prosperous future. The release of the Pan-Canadian EV Everywhere Infrastructure Cube is a powerful reflection of this vision-scaling AI-enabled platforms that enhance grid resilience, accelerate the energy transition, and reinforce Canada’s digital and economic sovereignty.”

“BluWave-ai has delivered another creative energy solution to a challenging problem opening the way to EV mass adoption, while increasing clean energy access’ said Suzanne Grant, executive Director of Capital Angel Network (CAN), the largest group of early stage private angel investors in the National Capital Region,” said Suzanne Grant, Executive Director of Capital Angels Network, “BluWave-ai has another first of its kind ‘Built in Canada for the World’ solution in the hot energy storage market. Their solutions are being adopted by energy utilities as part of the critical infrastructure grid key to Canada’s energy superpower aspirations. CAN investors shared BluWave-ai’s vision since supporting their oversubscribed $1.3M Pre Seed Round in 2019 and participating in their 2022 $9.5M Series A round to scale their (now successful) international deployments’ added Grant, ‘CAN angels believe in Canadians investing in Canadians and are bringing valuable mentorship, network, as well as, personal risk capital as partners with Canadian founders building for scale and impact”

“Invest Ottawa is proud to collaborate with BluWave-ai-a bold Canadian scale-up harnessing AI to deliver sustainable energy solutions with global impact. The new EV Everywhere Infrastructure Cube exemplifies triple-bottom-line innovation,” said Sonya Shorey, CEO at Invest Ottawa, ” It drives economic growth, strengthens our national energy resilience, and accelerates our transition to a clean, inclusive future. This is the kind of leadership we need to build a strong, sustainable Canadian economy.”

How to Join the Platform

For EV Drivers: Drivers in Canada and the US can join the network by downloading the EV Everywhere mobile app v2.0 and linking their vehicle to receive rewards and gain insights into their energy use. The app offers features for optimized charging, cost savings, and carbon footprint reduction. Download for Android Download for iPhone

For Utilities and System Operators: Interested parties can become collaborators through standardized APIs for real-time data exchange. The platform is hosted in Canada and can be accessed by contacting BluWave-ai at info@bluwave-ai.com.

Platform Availability

The BluWave-ai EV Everywhere Infrastructure Cube is currently deployed with hyper-localized support in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and British Columbia, with general coverage available for the rest of Canada. The platform is also export-ready and is being deployed in Puerto Rico, USA, with support for other US grids.

Note 1: BluWave-ai Analyst results from 2023-2025 grid connected vehicle usage and Statistics Canada projections on vehicle deployments:

~80 kWh storage usage per ZEV .weekly energy use per ZEV (avg. mileage of 20,000 km per year, ~4.8 km/kWh)

7.2 kW avg. peak charging speed for home L2 15% of vehicles connected to grid based on BluWave-ai analysis yields 1 kW per EV of average power connection to grid

