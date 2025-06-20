Jessica Cohen Officially Files For Candidacy for Travis A Vision for Unity, Transparency, and Winning Local Elections

Accomplished Democratic strategist, community organizer, and public advocate Jessica Cohen has officially declared her candidacy for Travis County Democratic Party (TCDP) Chair, ahead of the upcoming special election scheduled for June 21, 2025. With an unwavering commitment to equity, transparency, and grassroots empowerment, Cohen enters the race as a proven leader prepared to strengthen the party’s infrastructure and win elections across Travis County.

Cohen brings with her decades of experience in Democratic organizing and civic advocacy. She currently serves as President of the Stonewall Democrats of Austin and as Precinct Chair for Travis County Precinct 425. She is also a member of the Texas State Democratic Executive Committee and Vice President of the Texas Democratic Party’s LGBTQ Caucus. Known for her values-driven leadership, Cohen has played a pivotal role in shaping the Texas Democratic Party’s platform through her contributions to the Resolutions and Convention Committees.

“I believe in a Travis County Democratic Party that empowers our communities, supports our precinct chairs, and wins elections through bold, inclusive organizing,” Cohen said. “We have the talent, energy, and values to lead the state in progressive change, but we need a chair who will unite our infrastructure, elevate engagement, and reach every voter where they are.”

A Legacy of Impact and Advocacy

Cohen’s public service record includes landmark contributions to both local governance and state-level advocacy. She has been instrumental in launching and leading multiple Democratic initiatives and caucuses, including her tenure as a Texas Congressional District 35 delegate to the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

In 2018, she ran for Austin City Council in District 3, where her campaign focused on affordable housing, equitable development, and ethical governance. As a candidate, she demonstrated a keen understanding of municipal systems and the importance of listening to constituents on the ground.

Her accomplishments also include designing the Board of Adjustment (BOA) Applicant Assistance Program adopted by the Austin City Council. The program, which offsets the prohibitive cost of zoning appeals for low-income homeowners, has since become a model for equitable governance and has been replicated in other city initiatives. “I created a program that allows homestead homeowners to access legal and financial assistance for BOA applications that would otherwise be unaffordable. That framework has already made a difference for people who have been historically excluded from land-use processes,” Cohen said.

Another notable achievement was her successful campaign to keep vital public meetings, including those of the Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment, and Historic Landmark Commission, at Austin City Hall. “Public access to city government shouldn’t be a luxury. I fought to keep these meetings in central, accessible locations because our democracy depends on transparency and participation,” she added.

Platform Built on Three Pillars: Win, Empower, Reach

Cohen’s campaign for TCDP Chair is built on three pillars: Win, Empower, and Reach.

Build a Winning Infrastructure: Cohen plans to audit party finances, build fully funded budgets, and create a strategic roadmap for Democratic victories. “Winning elections doesn’t happen by chance. It takes deliberate planning, accountable systems, and strong support for the people on the ground.” Empower Precinct Chairs and Strengthen Partnerships: Cohen emphasizes support and capacity-building for precinct chairs through regular town halls, resource sharing, and an open line of communication. “Our precinct chairs are the heart of this party. They deserve tools, respect, and leadership that has their back.” Reach Voters Where They Are: By investing in community-based organizers and prioritizing plain-language, culturally resonant messaging, Cohen aims to expand Democratic outreach beyond traditional strongholds. “Travis County is beautifully diverse. Our voter engagement must reflect that diversity in both tone and tactic.”

A Transparent and Inclusive Party for All

Cohen’s vision extends beyond election cycles. Her platform includes initiatives to create an inclusive Democratic culture that prioritizes mentorship, equity, and collaborative leadership. She proposes quarterly transparency reports and the implementation of shared decision-making processes across Democratic organizations.

“The Democratic Party must be accountable not just to donors or headlines, but to the people who give their time and energy to making democracy work,” Cohen explained. “That includes better transparency, clearer communication, and intentional inclusivity at every level.”

As someone with deep experience in both technology and advocacy, Cohen understands the importance of ethical data use and modern voter engagement. Her campaign will leverage her background in cybersecurity and public policy to help Travis County Democrats modernize their digital strategies without compromising privacy or trust.

Election Details

The election for the next Travis County Democratic Party Chair will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Only current Precinct Chairs and the outgoing County Chair are eligible to vote. Ballots will be printed by June 14, meaning any additional candidate filings after that date must be written in manually on the day of voting.

In preparation for the election, the TCDP Elections Special Committee will host a private online forum for Precinct Chairs on Thursday, June 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Moderated by Marvin Hecker, recipient of the TCDP Lifetime Achievement Award, the forum will include pre-selected questions designed to help Precinct Chairs make an informed decision. A recording will be made available for those unable to attend live.

Jessica Cohen encourages all Democratic activists, volunteers, and precinct leaders to engage in the process, ask questions, and participate in shaping the future of Travis County politics. “I’m not running for this role just to hold a title. I’m running to serve, to unite, and to win. Let’s build a Democratic Party that reflects the best of Travis County, bold, inclusive, and unstoppable.”

Join the Movement

Jessica Cohen’s campaign is actively seeking volunteers, supporters, and community leaders to join the movement for a more inclusive and strategic Travis County Democratic Party. Opportunities to donate, volunteer, or sign up for updates are available through her official campaign website.

Website: www.votejessicacohen.com

Email: campaign@votejess.com

Phone: 512-843-5377

About Jessica Cohen:

Jessica Cohen is a longtime progressive organizer, strategist, and elected party official based in Austin, Texas. She currently serves as President of the Stonewall Democrats of Austin and is a precinct chair, SDEC member, and national delegate. Her record of public service includes leadership in affordable housing, transparent governance, and inclusive voter outreach.

