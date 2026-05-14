The Renovators of Canada Recognized for Delivering a Structured, High-Quality Renovation Experience with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in York Region

Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that The Renovators of Canada has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Kitchen & Bathroom Renovator category for York Region. This recognition reflects the company’s commitment to craftsmanship, professionalism, and delivering a consistent, well-managed renovation experience for homeowners.

For over 20 years, The Renovators of Canada (T-ROC) has been serving homeowners across the Greater Toronto Area, building a strong reputation grounded in trust, reliability, and quality workmanship. The company specializes in kitchen and bathroom renovations, as well as basements, additions, and full home transformations.

“At T-ROC, we believe a successful renovation starts with clear planning and open communication,” said The Renovators of Canada team. “This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless experience and results our clients can rely on.”

What sets The Renovators of Canada apart is its structured approach to renovation. From initial consultation through to project completion, the team emphasizes detailed planning, transparent communication, and consistent execution. This process helps minimize uncertainty and ensures that projects are completed efficiently and to a high standard.

By offering a full range of renovation services, the company provides homeowners with a single, reliable partner for all aspects of their project. Its focus on organization and quality control allows clients to move through each phase of renovation with confidence.

Serving York Region and the surrounding GTA, The Renovators of Canada continues to be a trusted choice for homeowners seeking professional, well-executed renovations. Its commitment to delivering both quality results and a positive client experience has been central to its long-standing reputation.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. The Renovators of Canada’s selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the renovation industry and its ongoing dedication to service excellence.

For more information, visit www.trocanada.com or CLICK HERE.

About The Renovators of Canada

The Renovators of Canada (T-ROC) is a renovation company serving the Greater Toronto Area, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, basements, additions, and full home renovations. With over 20 years of experience, the company delivers structured, high-quality renovation services focused on planning, communication, and craftsmanship.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire