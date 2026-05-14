Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori Recognized for Nurturing Confident, Independent Learners with 2026 Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Daycare category for Peel Region. This recognition reflects the centre’s commitment to creating a supportive, engaging environment where children can grow, learn, and thrive.

Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori is an early learning centre dedicated to helping each child reach their full potential through a balanced approach that combines Montessori principles with play-based learning. With over 10 years of combined experience, the team fosters a warm and inclusive environment where children feel safe, encouraged, and inspired to explore.

“At Little Galaxy, we believe every child deserves a nurturing space where they can build confidence and develop a lifelong love for learning,” said the Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori team. “This recognition reflects our passion for early education and the trust families place in us.”

What sets Little Galaxy apart is its focus on hands-on learning and individualized development. Through guided activities and creative exploration, children are encouraged to develop independence, critical thinking, and strong social skills. This approach supports not only academic readiness but also emotional and social growth.

The centre places a strong emphasis on creating a positive early learning experience that builds confidence and curiosity. By blending structured Montessori methods with engaging, play-based activities, the team ensures that learning remains both meaningful and enjoyable for every child.

Serving families across the Peel Region, Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori continues to be a trusted choice for parents seeking high-quality early education. Its commitment to care, consistency, and child-focused learning has helped build a strong reputation within the community.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori’s selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in early childhood education and its dedication to helping children succeed from the very beginning.

For more information, visit www.littlegalaxycc.com or CLICK HERE.

About Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori

Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori is an early learning centre serving the Peel Region, offering a nurturing environment grounded in Montessori principles and play-based learning. With a focus on hands-on experiences, independence, and creativity, the centre supports children in developing confidence, strong social skills, and a lifelong love for learning.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire