Vero Technologies to Participate in ELFA Capitol Connections & Best Practices Roundtables 2026

Vero Technologies, a leading provider of modular lending technology solutions, today announced its participation in the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Capitol Connections & Best Practices Roundtables 2026, taking place May 18-19 in Washington, D.C. CEO and Co-founder John Mizzi will represent the company at the event, where he will also deliver welcome remarks in his role as Chair of the ELFA Captive and Vendor Finance Business Council Steering Committee.

Capitol Connections & the Best Practices Roundtables brings together equipment finance leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders for two days of market discussion, policy engagement, and peer exchange. The 2026 program includes an economic and election update, a roundtable session on tariffs, refunds, and trade risk, a panel on right-to-repair and residual value protection, and Capitol Hill meetings with lawmakers and congressional staff.

“Capitol Connections is an important forum for bringing together policy-making and industry collaboration,” said John Mizzi, Founder of Vero Technologies. “It’s a privilege to help lead this year’s roundtable through ELFA and to join fellow members in conversations about the issues shaping the future of captive and vendor finance.”

Mizzi’s participation reflects Vero’s continued involvement in ELFA and its commitment to supporting the equipment finance industry through modern technology and active industry leadership. As Chair of the Captive and Vendor Finance Business Council Steering Committee, Mizzi helps guide conversations around the challenges and opportunities facing manufacturers, captives, vendors, and their financing partners.

At this year’s event, Vero will engage with attendees around several themes relevant to captive and vendor finance organizations, including:

Modernization of lending and servicing infrastructure for asset finance operations.

Managing trade and regulatory uncertainty in manufacturer-linked finance programs.

Protecting operational efficiency while improving risk visibility and portfolio oversight.

Creating more flexible, scalable workflows for lenders, OEMs, and distribution partners.

“ELFA plays a critical role in convening leaders across our industry and creating space for meaningful discussion on the issues that matter most,” Mizzi added. “We’re looking forward to connecting with peers in Washington and contributing to the dialogue around how finance providers can stay agile in a changing environment.”

About ELFA

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association represents organizations in the equipment finance sector and hosts Capitol Connections as part of its federal advocacy and member engagement efforts in Washington, D.C.

About Vero Technologies

Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance, providing end-to-end solutions for wholesale finance, trade finance, equipment finance, and title management. Vero’s modular platform enables lenders to streamline loan servicing, risk monitoring, and operational workflows, enhancing efficiency while reducing costs.

To learn more, visit vero-technologies.com

Contact: Jason Bartz, press@vero-technologies.com, 404-383-7048

SOURCE: Vero Finance Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire