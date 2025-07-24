THE RAYMOND CORPORATION’S iWAREHOUSE® OBJECTSENSE NAMED SUPPLYTECH BREAKTHROUGH’S 2025 “MATERIAL HANDLING INNOVATION OF THE YEAR”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

GREENE, N.Y., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Raymond Corporation today announced that its iWAREHOUSE® ObjectSense Detection & Notification System (iW.ObjectSense) has been awarded “Material Handling Innovation of the Year” in the fourth annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

The Raymond Corporation’s iW.ObjectSense enhances operator awareness, improves facility operating practices, and unlocks smarter, data-driven warehouse operations. The solution helps to improve real-time operator decision-making while maintaining speed, productivity and control.

By using a dynamic detection field that adjusts in real-time based on the lift truck’s speed and steer angle, the system delivers optimum performance whether the lift truck is maneuvering through tight aisles or open warehouse spaces. It provides a flexible and reliable way to alert operators with audible and visual notifications of objects within the truck’s approximate travel path and provides slowdown or stop functionality based on your application needs and environment.

In addition to the solution’s operational security enhancement, iW.ObjectSense offers robust reporting capabilities, with the system capturing critical insights on operator behavior, travel speeds, slowdown events and traffic congestion patterns within a facility. These insights enable warehouse managers to identify high-risk zones, streamline traffic flow and deliver targeted operator training based on real-world activity.

iW.ObjectSense is also fully customizable and scalable as it can be tailored to specific facility and fleet needs, retrofitted to existing Raymond® lift trucks, or seamlessly integrated into new models to create fleets of intelligent, connected equipment. When combined with other iWAREHOUSE technologies, it supports an integrated ecosystem that maximizes labor, data and equipment utilization warehousewide.

“Designed to support both performance and protection, iW.ObjectSense has been designed to deliver a transformative combination of dynamic object detection, intelligent alerts and actionable insights to make warehouses more secure and efficient from the ground up,” said Shannon Curtis, Director of Product Marketing, The Raymond Corporation. “We are pleased to accept this award from SupplyTech Breakthrough and will continue to support operators in material handling through intelligent automation and data transparency as they navigate the next generation of the supply chain and modern, optimized operations.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“iW.ObjectSense empowers warehouses to take a proactive, insight-led approach to operational care and performance. Modern warehouses make for hectic environments where forklifts navigate narrow aisles and pedestrians making the margin for error thin. One collision can result in injury as well as lost productivity or damaged goods,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “By transforming how lift trucks sense, respond to and report on environments, iW.ObjectSense from the Raymond Corporation is both enhancing operator security and redefining what’s possible in connected, responsive warehouse systems. We’re pleased to award iW.ObjectSense with the ‘Material Handling Innovation of the Year’ award!”

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

