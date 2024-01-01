From Krypton to Convention: Old Spice and DC Make a “Fresh Landing” at San Diego Comic-Con

The legendary alliance brings an immersive pop-up experience to SDCC, unleashing out-of-this-world freshness to equip fans with the power to Smell Like a Hero and celebrate the blockbuster hit “Superman” in theaters everywhere

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Old Spice, the champion of legendary freshness, is suiting up alongside DC’s Superman™ to bring a scentsational experience to San Diego Comic-Con (7/24 – 7/27). Inspired by Old Spice’s latest intergalactic advertising spot “Smell Super,” where the NEW Old Spice x Superman Collection crash-lands on Earth and shows a regular teenager how he can be a stronger, manlier version of himself, the all-new interactive experience will give convention-goers a blast of 24/7 freshness as they celebrate the release of DC Studios’ “Superman” in theaters everywhere now from Warner Bros. Pictures. The limited-edition Old Spice x Superman™ Collection features a complete lineup of grooming essentials in high-performance formulas in the otherworldly scent of Bright Citrus & Cosmos.









Starting today through July 27th, Comic-Con attendees, DC enthusiasts, and cosplayers alike can visit the “Fresh Landing” experience that fuses Old Spice’s commitment to bold freshness with DC’s Superman™ on the Promenade Plaza at the Hilton Bayfront. The experience allows fans to venture beyond the screen, step directly into the otherworldly capsule from space and emerge with an epic, manly scent. The custom-built 12 ft high capsule captures each origin story moment and fans walk away with more than a photo; they get a full-size Old Spice product dispensed by the almighty “Smell Like A Hero” button. In addition to the capsule, the action-packed experience features reimagined Superman™ photo ops, swag, a visit from the Old Spice Guy, and more.

“At Comic-Con, and every day, anyone can be a hero,” said Kate DiCarlo, Senior Communications Director for Procter & Gamble’s Personal Care Portfolio. “We developed the Old Spice x Superman™ Collection to go beyond a grooming routine and become a way for guys across the galaxy to unleash their inner hero. We’re thrilled to partner with DC to help convention-goers and local fans smell like the Man Of Tomorrow™ they want to be.”

Further amplifying the heroic spirit of Comic-Con, Old Spice is proud to sponsor the prestigious Comic-Con Masquerade and debut a brand-new category: “Freshest Hero.” This award will recognize a standout cosplayer who not only delivers jaw-dropping craftsmanship and character accuracy, but also exudes the unmistakable aura of confidence, charisma, and next-level freshness of a BO-busting hero. The winner will walk away with bragging rights, obviously, and a bundle of the Old Spice x Superman™ Collection essentials designed to help them remain fresh and fearless long after the final curtain call.

Look Up! It’s the “Smell Super” AR Experience!



To ensure no heroes get lost on their quest for peak freshness, Old Spice unleashed an exclusive Augmented Reality experience. Fans in San Diego’s Gaslamp District can simply scan a QR code strategically placed around the city, and the cutting-edge AR tool will become a personal guide, directing fans to the “Fresh Landing” location and experience. Once they’ve navigated Comic-Con Central like a true champion and arrived, users can instantly snap a superhuman photo within the app, letting the world know they’ve found the ultimate source of pure, unadulterated freshness.

Limited-Edition Old Spice x Superman Collection Available Now



This collaboration extends beyond the Comic-Con universe with the limited-edition Old Spice x Superman™ Collection that transforms a daily routine into a Daily Planet headline-worthy adventure. The unstoppable collection includes essentials like a Deodorant Stick, Body Wash, and Shampoo, which are perfect for anyone who’s ready to smell like a hero. While the Deodorant and Body Wash eliminate odors 24/7 instead of just masking them, the Shampoo leaves hair with a long-lasting scent. Smell like a hero with the Man of Tomorrow™ inspired scent of Bright Citrus and Cosmos, infused into all of these different options below:

Aluminum-Free Deodorant Stick: Fights odor (and crime!) with a ridiculously long-lasting scent.

Antiperspirant Stick: Provides mighty sweat and odor protection, ensuring you stay fresh through all your adventures.

Aluminum-Free Body Spray: Fights odor-causing bacteria and leaves you smelling fresh all day.

Body and Face Wash: A rich lather that washes away dirt and odor, leaving you with a long-lasting heroic scent.

Shampoo: Use daily to achieve healthier, fuller, and more moisturized hair, perfect for any hero’s look.

For fans of DC’s Justice League, the legendary line-up also includes a King of Atlantis™ inspired scent of Fresh Ocean and Seastorm for Aquaman and a Dark Knight™ inspired scent of Black Cherry and Nightfall for Batman. The full DC x Old Spice collection is available at major retailers nationwide while supplies last, starting at the retail price of $7.97 (pricing at the sole discretion of retailers). DC fans can sign up here for updates and the latest on heroic happenings.

