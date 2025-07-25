12 Press Releases You Need to See This Week
- The Choice is Yours! Seatisfaction™ is Coming to Southwest Airlines
Beginning July 29, 2025, Southwest customers will have options to select their seat at the time of booking for flights beginning on Jan. 27, 2026. They will be able to choose from various fare bundles, some that offer the opportunity to select a seat during the booking process, as well as access to the different seat types—Extra Legroom, Preferred, and Standard.
- Introducing PayPal World: a global platform connecting the world’s largest payment systems and digital wallets, starting with interoperability to PayPal and Venmo
With PayPal World, consumers will enjoy benefits including: Access to shop at millions more businesses, online, in-store, and with AI agents; Pay international businesses using their domestic payment system or wallet of choice and local currency; and seamless money transfers to users across borders.
- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the US Declined in June
“At this point, The Conference Board does not forecast a recession, although economic growth is expected to slow substantially in 2025 compared to 2024. Real GDP is projected to grow by 1.6% this year, with the impact of tariffs becoming more apparent in H2 as consumer spending slows due to higher prices,” said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.
- Chili’s® and Tecovas Team Up to Turn Iconic Red Restaurant Booths into Boots
This limited-edition collection offers bold design, timeless craftsmanship, and a nod to both brands’ unmistakable styles – perfect for fans of both types of ranch. Each piece is handcrafted with care and precision, blending classic silhouettes with Americana-inspired flair.
- Instructure and OpenAI Announce Global Partnership to Embed AI Learning Experiences within Canvas
“With Instructure’s global reach with OpenAI’s advanced AI models, we’ll give educators a tool to deliver richer, more personalized, and more connected learning experiences for students, and also help them reclaim time for the human side of teaching,” said Leah Belsky, general manager and VP of education at OpenAI.
- Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific Discussing Possible Merger
Norfolk Southern Corporation and Union Pacific Corporation confirmed that the companies are engaged in advanced discussions regarding a potential business combination. There can be no assurances as to whether an agreement for a transaction will be reached or as to the terms of any such transaction.
- Target Announces “Back-to-School-idays” Savings Event with Deals on New Must-Have School Items
The back-to-school savings event runs July 27-Aug. 2 in stores and on Target.com. The retailer will offer savings on hundreds of back-to-school items, plus deals of up to 30% off select backpacks, kids’ clothing, school supplies and more.
- DHS Puts Families First with “Families on the Fly” Campaign
“Families on the Fly” benefits for families include dedicated family lanes at select airports nationwide, discounted TSA PreCheck® fees for families coming soon, and dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes for service members and their families.
- Miller Lite Celebrates 50 Years with 50K Beers and a Coast-to-Coast Toast
The brand is inviting fans to raise a glass with 50K Beers for 50 Years: a one-day nationwide toast on International Beer Day (August 1). The coast-to-coast cheers will culminate in a first-of-its-kind Beer Drop at the Miller Lite Brewery in Milwaukee.
- New Rakuten American Express® Card, Powered by Imprint, Offers an Extra Four Percent Cash Back on Rakuten Purchases
With the Rakuten Card, cardholders will receive an extra four percent Cash Back on top of what they already earn while shopping on Rakuten’s platform of more than 3,500 stores, in-person, or online, up to the first $7,000 of credit card spending each calendar year.
- CHIPS AHOY! Enters the Upside Down for the Most Anticipated Netflix Release Yet: Stranger Things 5!
CHIPS AHOY! celebrates the final season of Stranger Things by introducing nostalgic 1980s packaging, limited-edition chocolatey cookies with red filling that are inspired by the Upside Down, an augmented reality game to save the cookies, and a chance to win prizes, including a Stranger Things Eddie Munson-inspired guitar!
- PepsiCo Launches First Ever Prebiotic Cola in Traditional Cola Category
This innovation includes 5 grams of cane sugar, has 30 calories, and contains no artificial sweeteners. It delivers the classic crisp, refreshing taste of Pepsi—with the added functional ingredient of 3 grams of prebiotic fiber.
