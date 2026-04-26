The Prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship(R) Final Closes a Record-Breaking American Polo Season, Supported by U.S. Polo Assn. and ESPN

Held Sunday, April 26, at the USPA National Polo Center in Palm Beach County, Florida

U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), capped the American polo season with a thrilling finale as the 2026 U.S. Open Polo Championship® Final took center stage on April 26 at the USPA National Polo Center in Palm Beach County, Florida. Played on the iconic U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field, the most prestigious tournament in American polo, delivered elite international competition, worldwide broadcast exposure on ESPN, and an exciting Championship Sunday experience that resonated both on and off the field before a record crowd.

1. U.S. Open Polo Championship Trophy with Team Pilot (L to R; Patron Curtis Pilot, Mackenzie Weisz, Camilo ‘Jeta’ Castagnola, Lorenzo Chavanne)

2. Pilot’s Camilo ‘Jeta’ Castagnola Scoring the Final Goal of the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final, Securing Pilot’s Victory with a Score of 15-10

3. Bob Bryan (R), One of the Greatest Doubles Tennis Players of All Time, Alongside USPA National Polo Center Tennis Professional Scott Williams (L), Conducting the Ceremonial Pre-Game Coin Toss at the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final

4. Nashville Country Artist Abbey Cone Singing the National Anthem to a Record-Breaking Crowd for the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final at the USPA National Polo Center

5. BTA Mounted and Ready to Compete Against Pilot in the Prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship Final

6. U.S. Polo Assn. Models at the USPA Shop at NPC for the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final

Photo Credit: Agustina Fonda

The third and final chapter of the three-tournament Gauntlet of Polo® series brought together 11 top teams and many of the sport’s most accomplished players, including 10-goal standouts Adolfo and Poroto Cambiaso, Hilario Ulloa, Tomas Panelo, and Jeta and Barto Castagnola. Other standout talents include Jesse Bray (7-goal), Lorenzo Chavanne (7-goal), Mackenzie Weisz (6-goal), Rufino Merlos (6-goal), Nico Escobar (6-goal), and Timmy Dutta (4-goal), to name a few. Rising stars and seasoned competitors alike, along with their equine partners, contributed to a highly competitive season that culminated in a Final that showcased something for everyone.

To amplify the global reach of the event, the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final will once again be featured across ESPN platforms, with legendary commentator Chris Fowler hosting for the second consecutive year, alongside Kenny Rice, Polo Hall-of-Famer Adam Snow, and Karl Ude-Martinez. The broadcast, also available via Global Polo’s YouTube, brings the excitement of the U.S. Open Polo Championship to a worldwide audience. Check local listings for airtimes.

U.S. Open Polo Championship® Final at a Glance:

Final Matchup: Pilot (#1 Curtis Pilot – 0, #2 Mackenzie Weisz – 6, #3 Lorenzo Chavanne – 7, #4 Camilo ‘Jeta’ Castagnola – 10) vs. BTA (#1 KC Krueger – 1, #2 Steve Krueger – 5, #3 Tomas Panelo – 10, #4 Ignacio ‘Nachi’ Viana -7)

Date: April 26, 2026

Location: USPA National Polo Center, Wellington, Florida, on the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field

Final Score: 15 (Pilot) – 10 (BTA)

MVP: Lorenzo Chavanne (Pilot)

Best Playing Pony: Open Texas, ridden by Lorenzo Chavanne

Best Playing Pony, Argentinian Bred: Open Silaba, ridden by Lorenzo Chavanne

U.S. Polo Assn. Sportsmanship Award, Presented by YETI: Steve Krueger (BTA)

Skeeter Johnston – Sponsor of the Year: KC Krueger (BTA)

Charity Beneficiaries: Polo Training Foundation (Pilot) and Museum of Polo & Hall of Fame (BTA)

Broadcast: ESPN Platforms (Hosted by Chris Fowler with Kenny Rice, Adam Snow, and Karl Ude-Martinez), and Global Polo YouTube

Game Highlights: Pilot controlled the pace from the opening chukker, maintaining a strong multi-goal advantage that stretched to five goals midway through the third chukker. Despite the deficit, BTA regrouped at halftime and mounted an impressive push, narrowing the gap to a one-goal game in the second half. Pilot, however, never relinquished control, responding with precision to halt the momentum and rebuild their lead. In the final chukker, Pilot added two more goals to secure a 15-10 victory and back-to-back tournament wins following the USPA Gold Cup®. Lorenzo Chavanne and Camilo ‘Jeta’ Castagnola led all scorers, each tallying seven goals in a standout offensive performance for the U.S. Open Polo Championship® Final.

On Sunday, the BTA Team made history with its first-ever appearance in the U.S. Open Polo Championship® Final, featuring a husband-and-wife duo competing side by side. The game also marked a significant moment for the sport, with the BTA’s female player making her U.S. Open Polo Championship debut, the first woman to make it to the Finals since Gillian Johnston won the U.S. Open Polo Championship in 2002, reflecting the sport’s unique format where men and women play together on the field. Team Pilot entered the Final with strong momentum, seeking back-to-back major titles following their 2026 USPA Gold Cup victory.

As the Official Sports Brand of the USPA, U.S. Polo Assn.’s presence was felt throughout the prestigious tournament, from outfitting teams with the brand’s iconic Double Horsemen logo along with all NPC staff to creating immersive fan touchpoints across the venue. The sports brand also reinforced its commitment to the sport of polo and its community by making charitable donations to multiple polo and equine-based charities selected by finalist teams at all tournaments throughout the season.

“From a record-breaking season at the USPA National Polo Center to one of the most anticipated championship finals in the sport of polo, the U.S. Open Polo Championship® continues to raise the bar for our sport in the United States and around the world,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “Through U.S. Polo Assn.’s ongoing support and platforms like ESPN, we are able to bring the energy and tradition of this championship final to audiences around the world while continuing to create new fans and grow our sport and brand for future generations.”

Beyond the competition, Championship Sunday of the U.S. Open Polo Championship offered a vibrant, entertainment-driven atmosphere that resonated with longtime fans and new audiences alike. Tennis legend Bob Bryan of the Bryan Brothers delivered the ceremonial coin toss, while Nashville rising artist Abbey Cone performed the National Anthem. Guests enjoyed live music from Cone throughout the day, from pre-match moments at the Asado area to upbeat sounds during the traditional halftime divot stomp.

U.S. Polo Assn. further elevated the on-site experience through curated retail and lifestyle activations at the USPA Shop at NPC, including a stunning polo artwork gallery featuring globally acclaimed equine artist Eduardo Marquez, the return of the interactive and eye-catching Briny Brim Custom Hat Bar, and complimentary chilled Limited Edition U.S. Polo Assn. rose served on the shop’s porch, just beside the brand’s polo ball photo wall for the perfect game day memory. Fans also took part in the iconic divot stomp tradition, receiving commemorative red, white, and blue caps in honor of the United States’ 250th Anniversary.

Established in 1904, the U.S. Open Polo Championship remains the definite test of excellence in American polo and a cornerstone of the international polo calendar, drawing the sport’s top talent and passionate fans to Wellington, the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World, each season.

B-Roll: https://f.io/lT0GXdwC

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

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For Additional Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky – VP, Global PR and Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 – E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Shannon Stilson – VP, Sports Marketing and Media

Phone +001.561.227.6994 – E-mail: sstilson@uspagl.com

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire