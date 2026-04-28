Meta Critical Minerals Signs Option Agreement To Acquire High-Grade U.S. Critical Minerals Project Covering Two Historical Deposits Rich in Zircon, Titanium and Rare Earths

Meta Critical Minerals Inc. (formerly Troy Minerals Inc.) (the “Company” or “Meta“) (CSE:MTTA)(OTCQB:MTTAF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that, on April 27, 2026, it entered into an option to purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Arcadia Minerals Inc. (“Arcadia”), a privately owned U.S. corporation to acquire a 100% interest in a portfolio of critical minerals projects located in north-central Wyoming, USA (the “Arcadia Project” or the “Project”).

The Project comprises approximately 3,760 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) claims and State leases and hosts two advanced-stage heavy mineral sand deposits known as Grass Creek and Dugout Creek, which contain high-grade zircon (zirconium), ilmenite (titanium) and monazite (rare earth elements (REE)).

HIGHLIGHTS

The Project is located in Wyoming (See Figure 1), one of the top-ranked mining jurisdictions globally.

Strong infrastructure: road access, power, rail and skilled workforce nearby.

Advanced critical minerals project with significant historical drilling, metallurgical testing and engineering work completed by independent consulting firms in USA, Canada & Australia.

High-grade zircon values, including reported averages up to ~2.2% ZrSiO 4 at Grass Creek, significantly above global averages (~0.7%).

Two near-surface deposits amenable to low-cost open pit mining.

From drilling to date, both deposits exhibit significant potential in terms of size, with the Grass Creek estimated to cover an area approximately 7,800 feet (2377 metres) long and 500 feet (152 metres) wide. The mineralized material in both deposits is open-ended in multiple directions and both merit further exploration for resource definition.

Presence of monazite at significant concentrations, a key source of rare earth elements including critical minerals used in the magnet production industry.

Positioned to benefit from U.S. government initiatives supporting domestic critical minerals supply chains.

Immediate tasks include among others, further exploration studies to produce a NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), additional metallurgical testing through a bulk sample, Preliminary feasibility Study (PFS) and permitting work.

Rana Vig, Chief Executive Officer of Meta, commented: “This acquisition represents a significant step in positioning Meta as a potential North American supplier of critical minerals essential to defense, nuclear energy, and advanced manufacturing. What attracted us most to the Arcadia projects is the combination of grade, scale, and simplicity – with near-surface deposits and a location in one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States. With zircon grades that are multiples of global averages and the presence of rare earth-bearing monazite, we believe this project has the potential to become a strategically important domestic source of critical minerals at a time when the notion of resource nationalism and supply security have never been more important.”

Figure 1: Location of the Project, Wyoming, U.S.A.

STRATEGIC RATIONALE –

EXPOSURE TO DEFENSE AND NUCLEAR SUPPLY CHAINS

The acquisition of the Arcadia Project provides Meta with exposure to a suite of minerals that are increasingly critical to national security, advanced manufacturing and energy systems:

Zircon (ZrSiO₄) is a primary source of zirconium, used in nuclear fuel cladding due to its corrosion resistance and low neutron absorption, making it essential for nuclear reactors. Zirconium alloys are also used in military applications, including armor, guidance systems and high-performance ceramics.

Monazite (a phosphate mineral) contains thorium and rare earth elements, including neodymium and praseodymium, which are essential for permanent magnets used in defense systems, electric motors, and advanced electronics.

Ilmenite (TiO₂) is a key feedstock mineral for titanium, widely used in aerospace, defense, and high-strength lightweight alloys.

Figure 2: Heavy Mineral Proportions at Grass Creek, inclusive of Monazite REE Oxide Distribution** From Arcadia’s database & independent consulting firm’s work on resource characterization.

With the United States and its allies actively seeking to reduce reliance on foreign supply, projects such as Arcadia’s represent a strategically important domestic source of critical minerals.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

The Arcadia Project hosts two principal deposits, Grass Creek and Dugout Creek respectively. The deposits are hosted in Cretaceous-age fossil beach placer systems, a well-understood geological setting for heavy mineral sands globally.

Grass Creek

Historical exploration and drilling indicate high-grade heavy mineral sands

Reported zircon grades averaging approximately 2.2% and exhibiting Titanium grades up to 19%

Near-surface and open-ended mineralization providing expansion potential

Two additional target areas within the Grass Creek claims, named Cottonwood Creek & Grass Creek North

Dugout Creek

Larger-tonnage system with significant exploration upside

Mineralization remains open in multiple directions

Similar heavy mineral assemblage including zircon, ilmenite and monazite

Previous work programs include:

Over 7,000 feet (2134 metres) of drilling across 60+ holes

Metallurgical testing by Mineral Technologies (Queensland, Australia)

Assaying by SGS Lakefield (Ontario, Canada)

Mineralogical studies and Mineral Resource Characterization by independent firms, inclusive of Hazen Research Inc. (Golden, Colorado) and Disa Technologies Inc. (Casper, Wyoming)

Geophysical and aerial photometric surveys

Preliminary open-pit production models and studies

Environmental baseline work including archaeological and species studies

Figure 3: Typical Terrain at Arcadia’s Project

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

Under the terms of the agreement, Meta can complete the purchase of the Project by paying the vendor an aggregate of US$500,000 in cash, issuing common shares of the Company having an aggregate value of US$7 million (subject to success-based milestones), and incurring US$2,500,000 in exploration expenditures over a period of three (3) years.

Meta retains the right to terminate the option at any time. In such event, Arcadia will retain only the cash payments received up to the date of termination, plus US$250,000 worth of Meta shares from the initial share issuance. All remaining Meta shares will be held in escrow and cancelled upon termination. This structure ensures that Meta’s total exposure on a walk-away is limited to cash paid to date and US$250,000 in shares.

The detailed payment schedule is as follows:

An initial cash payment of US$150,000 upon confirmation of all required corporate approvals of the vendor being obtained, followed by issuance to the vendor of Meta common shares having a value of US$750,000 within 60 days thereafter;

a further cash payment of US$150,000 and the delivery to the vendor of Meta common shares having a value of US$750,000, within 12 months of the initial cash payment;

on or before the third anniversary of the initial cash payment:

(a) incurring no less than US$2,500,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project, provided any deficiency may be paid by issuing common shares of Meta to the vendor equal in value to the deficient amount;

(b) delivery to the vendor of Meta common shares having a value of US$750,000 upon completion of metallurgical testing of mineralized material from the Project indicating recoveries satisfactory to the Company. Notwithstanding achieving satisfactory recoveries, the Company may elect to make the foregoing share issuance to maintain its right to exercise option; and

(c) a cash payment of US$200,000 and delivery to the vendor of Meta common shares having a value of US$4,750,000 upon completion of a preliminary feasibility study reasonably satisfactory to the Company. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company may elect to make the foregoing cash payment and share issuance to maintain its right to exercise option.

All Meta common shares issued to the vendor will be priced at the 10-day volume-weighted-average price (VWAP) as at the applicable payment date. Of the US$750,000 in shares issued at the outset, US$250,000 will be released to Arcadia immediately; the remaining US$500,000, along with all subsequent share issuances, will be held in escrow and released only upon exercise of the option in full.

Arcadia Minerals Inc. and its principals are all arm’s length to the Company. The Company shares issued pursuant to the Transaction will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and will be subject to restrictions on resale pursuant to applicable U.S. federal securities laws. The shares referenced herein have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ted Vander Wart, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO and Director

Telephone: 604-218-4766

rana@meta-cm.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the commencement of trading of the Company’s common shares on the CSE. The words “expected”, “will” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Meta Critical Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire