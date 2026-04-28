New research finds ACO digital infrastructure is shifting from retrospective reporting to risk-bearing operating command centers as payer APIs, APP Plus, care orchestration, and vendor accountability reshape the market

Black Book Research today released its new industry eBook, The 2026 State of Digital Healthcare Technology in Accountable Care Organizations, examining how accountable care organizations are modernizing digital infrastructure as downside risk, quality measurement, payer interoperability, prior authorization automation, and care orchestration intensify across the ACO market.

The report is available at no charge to healthcare industry stakeholders at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-digital-healthcare-technology-in-accountable-care-organizations-2026.

Black Book’s 2026 findings show that ACO technology is no longer being judged as a reporting layer. Executives are now demanding real-time operating systems that can identify risk earlier, close care gaps faster, connect payer and clinical intelligence, manage transitions of care, and prove quality performance before the performance year ends.

According to the report, accountable care entered 2026 with greater scale and sharper financial exposure, with 14.3 million Medicare beneficiaries now receiving care through ACOs and related accountable-care initiatives. Yet Black Book found that many organizations remain constrained by manual workflows, delayed data, and disconnected systems.

Among the most provocative findings:

76% of ACO respondents say their current technology stack does not provide near-real-time orchestration across claims, clinical, outreach, and payer workflows.

69% report that at least half of high-impact ACO workflows remain partially manual, including post-discharge outreach, referral closure, and quality reconciliation.

68% say APP Plus or Medicare CQM preparation still requires reconciliation across three or more systems.

54% expect to replace or materially upgrade at least one major accountable-care application, module, or workflow overlay within the next 24 months.

57% lack a fully tested downtime fallback for care-gap outreach or quality workflow, exposing ACOs to operational, quality, and financial risk during cyber or system disruptions.

“ACO technology has crossed the threshold from support software to enterprise operating infrastructure,” said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. “The next generation of accountable care will not be won by organizations with the most retrospective reports. It will be won by ACOs that can identify risk earlier, move work faster, close clinical and administrative loops, prove quality denominator integrity, and act within the performance year. Boards, CFOs, CMOs, CIOs, and ACO executives now need the same command view of attributed-life performance that they expect from revenue cycle, supply chain, and financial systems.”

ACO buyers are moving from analytics to execution

The report identifies a decisive market shift from passive population-health analytics toward operational platforms that support attribution management, payer data ingestion, care management, quality automation, prior authorization, home-based continuity, and governance resilience.

Black Book found that ACO buyers are placing the greatest weight on interoperability across EHR, claims, payer, and HIE sources, followed by closed-loop workflow support, quality and risk-adjustment reliability, implementation speed, and provider adoption.

The research also shows that ACOs are increasingly rejecting point-tool sprawl in favor of technology partners that can prove measurable workflow impact, implementation depth, and performance-year relevance.

Black Book ACO IT user polls name #1-rated vendors across ACO technology segments

The 2026 eBook evaluates vendors across accountable-care software and services categories based on ACO buyer fit, client experience, implementation performance, market presence, innovation, operating relevance, and category-specific use case.

The #1-rated ACO IT vendors identified in the report include:

Epic – Core ACO clinical and financial backbone platforms

Arcadia – ACO Population health, risk analytics, and value-based care administration

ZeOmega – Care management, coordination, and ACO social/community workflow platforms

InterSystems – Interoperability, HIE, FHIR, and longitudinal record assembly

Inovalon – Quality, risk adjustment, and ACO performance reporting

Luma Health – ACO Patient engagement and digital front door

Current Health – Home-based care, virtual continuity, and remote monitoring

Cohere Health – Prior authorization, utilization management, and payer-provider administrative collaboration

Aledade – ACO IT services, value-based care enablement, and managed transformation

Black Book cautions that #1 vendor placement reflects category-specific accountable-care fit and buyer use case, not universal superiority across all environments based on 18 ACO-focused key performance indicators.

Seven trends defining the 2026-2028 ACO technology market

Black Book identifies seven technology trends expected to shape accountable-care investment over the next 24 months:

Payer API ingestion and electronic prior authorization become baseline ACO requirements.

Care-management command centers move from concept to funded priority.

Quality automation becomes a board-level governance issue.

Home-based and high-needs technology moves into core ACO architecture.

Vendor rationalization accelerates as ACOs reduce disconnected point solutions.

Service responsiveness becomes a renewal determinant.

Cyber resilience becomes accountable-care operating risk.

“ACO executives are entering a period where technology failure is no longer just an IT issue,” Brown added. “A broken payer feed, a delayed transition-of-care alert, a manual quality reconciliation process, or an untested downtime plan can become a benchmark, quality, utilization, and revenue event. The ACO technology market is maturing because buyers are finally asking vendors to prove workflow impact, not just platform breadth.”

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare market research and competitive intelligence firm recognized for transparent, data-driven technology and services evaluations across healthcare delivery, payer, public-sector, life sciences, digital health, revenue cycle, outsourcing, cybersecurity, and value-based care markets.

Black Book’s research methodology is structured to protect the independence and integrity of end-user insight. Survey findings are derived from direct stakeholder feedback, buyer experience, market intelligence, public-source validation, and structured evaluation frameworks rather than vendor-supplied marketing claims. Vendors do not write Black Book research, control survey instruments, supply paid analytical content, or influence rankings through sponsorship.

For healthcare executives, boards, investors, policymakers, and technology buyers, Black Book provides independent visibility into how software, services, platforms, and advisory partners perform in real-world operating environments. Its accountable-care research emphasizes measurable workflow impact, transparency, market validity, implementation experience, client-reported outcomes, and buyer-relevant decision criteria without sponsored influence, pay-to-play rankings, or vendor-biased analysis.

Media Contact:

Black Book Research

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

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