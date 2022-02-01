The Nun II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Now Available From WaterTower Music

LISTEN HERE!

“The Nun II,” the Latest Installment in the Juggernaut $2 Billion “The Conjuring” Universe, Opens in Theaters Nationwide September 8th and Internationally Beginning 6 September, 2023

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WaterTower Music is thrilled (and chilled!) to announce today’s release of The Nun II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with original music by Academy Award-nominated composer Marco Beltrami, whose celebrated list of extensive film credits includes “Scream,” “Resident Evil,” “Hellboy,” “Live Free or Die Hard,” “3:10 To Yuma,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Snowpiercer,” “Fantastic Four,” “A Quiet Place,” “Ford v Ferrari,” and much more. “The Nun II” opens in theaters in North America on September 8, 2023 and internationally beginning 6 September 2023.





Composer Marco Beltrami says:

“One of the interesting aspects of ‘The Nun II’ is that it was filmed in the French countryside and has a classic feel to it. As a result, the score could afford to be rooted in a traditional orchestral setting, while simultaneously exploring some more modern and processed techniques. We had a great time exploring and creating the musical voice for the film, including recording some goat bleats!”

The Nun II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available digitally for streaming / purchase. The tracklist is as follows:

The Nun’s Story The Nun Too Mean Girls They Deliver, They Die Debra and Irene Crime Scene It’s You Maurice Nuns in the News Nunconscious Follow the Rosary Goat Check The Goat Cucaracha Boca The Bell Tower Goodnight Irene Nun or Goat I’ll Have the Red Release the Beast Maurice Second to Nun Goodbyes

New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller “The Nun II,” the next chapter in the story of “The Nun,” the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion “The Conjuring” Universe.

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

Taissa Farmiga (“The Nun,” “The Gilded Age”) returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet (“Tirailleurs,” “The Nun”), Storm Reid (“The Last of Us,” “The Suicide Squad”), Anna Popplewell (“Fairytale,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” trilogy) and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from “The Nun”), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

Michael Chaves (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”) directs, from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing (“Eli,” “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”) and Akela Cooper (“M3GAN,” “Malignant”), with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman.

The Safran Company’s Peter Safran and Atomic Monster’s James Wan produce, continuing their collaboration as filmmakers on all of the previous “Conjuring” films. “The Nun II” is executive produced by Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Michael Polaire.

Joining Chaves behind the camera are director of photography Tristan Nyby (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “The Dark and the Wicked”), production designer Stéphane Cressend (“Les Vedettes,” “The French Dispatch”), editor Gregory Plotkin (2022’s “Scream,” “Get Out”), visual effects producer Sophie A. Leclerc (“Finch,” “Lucy”) and costume designer Agnès Béziers (“Oxygen,” “The Breitner Commando”), with composer Marco Beltrami (2022’s “Scream,” ”Venom: Let There Be Carnage”) providing the score.

“The Conjuring” Universe is the highest grossing horror franchise in history with $2+ billion worldwide. Globally, four of “The Conjuring” Universe titles have earned more than $300 million worldwide each (“The Nun,” $366 million; “The Conjuring 2,” $322 million; “The Conjuring,” $320 million; “Annabelle: Creation,” $307 million), and all seven have each grossed more than $200 million. “The Nun” is the top-earning film in the franchise, with more than $366 million worldwide.

New Line Cinema presents an Atomic Monster / Safran Company production, “The Nun II,” distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is set to open in North America on September 8, 2023 and internationally beginning 6 September, 2023.

ABOUT MARCO BELTRAMI

Marco Beltrami received Academy Award nominations for his iconic scores to “3:10 to Yuma” and “The Hurt Locker.” He has lent his voice to such unique hit films as “Live Free or Die Hard,” “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” “I, Robot,” and the “Scream” series. His other scores include “The Homesman,” directed by Tommy Lee Jones, the zombie comedy “Warm Bodies” for Summit Entertainment, the latest installment of the Bruce Willis action series “A Good Day To Die Hard,” “Snowpiercer,” starring Chris Evans and directed by Joon-ho Bong, the Brad Pitt action thriller “World War Z,” James Mangold’s “The Wolverine,” the remake of the classic horror hit “Carrie,” “The Fantastic Four” reboot, directed by Josh Trank, and Columbia Pictures’ holiday comedy “The Night Before,” starring Seth Rogan and Joseph Gordon Levitt. Beltrami’s most recent credits include Twentieth Century Fox’s “Logan,” directed by James Mangold and starring Hugh Jackman, “The Shallows,” starring Jack Huston and Blake Lively, Universal Pictures’ crime drama “The Snowman,” starring Michael Fassbender, and Paramount Pictures’ horror-thriller “A Quiet Place,” directed by and starring John Krasinski, alongside Emily Blunt.

Born in New York, Beltrami studied music at the Yale School of Music, then in Italy, before apprenticing with legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith in L.A. “Maybe it’s because I’m partly schizophrenic to begin with,” he says, “but it seems to be refreshing to work on something for a while, then…take a break and work on something that’s the complete opposite. It’s fun.”

ABOUT WATERTOWER MUSIC

WaterTower Music, the in-house label for Warner Bros. Discovery, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the company itself. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world’s most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.

