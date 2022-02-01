Howie Mandel, Mya, Alysia Reiner join celebrities, businesses supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Supporters don hoodies to make people smile, cities prepare for national St. Jude Walk/Run, retail and restaurant partners campaign for St. Jude

Ways to get involved!

St. Jude Walk/Run

During September, St. Jude Walk/Run and its National Series Sponsors – Window World, Marcum Gives Foundation, Kia and Amazon – invite communities to take part in the annual 5K fitness event taking place this year in 40 cities from coast to coast, featuring food trucks, family entertainment, patient artwork, and more. Supporters participating virtually can get access to fundraising tools, up-to-date event information and a special immersive virtual experience by downloading the St. Jude Walk/Run app on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Register for a local Walk/Run today.

Chili’s CREATE-A-PEPPER Campaign

In September, Chili’s customers can make a donation to St. Jude at checkout through Table Top Payment or online to-go orders, and customers can buy a Create-A-Pepper coloring sheet, which benefits St. Jude. Visit a Chili’s location today!

Limited-edition Hoodie

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a host of St. Jude celebrity, influencer and content creator friends including comedian and tv personality Howie Mandel, Orange is the New Black and Marvel’s Alysia Reiner, singer-songwriter Mya, and Gossip Girl’s Jonathan Fernandez will support fundraising for St. Jude across social media platforms. Supporters can donate through the Tiltify fundraising campaign and receive a limited edition hoodie as a reward. The hoodie is available from Sept. 1 – 30.

Relay FM for St. Jude

For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, listeners of Relay FM can donate and earn rewards for gifts with a donation greater than $60 or start a campaign and fundraise to earn exclusive merchandise through Sept. 30. Tune into Twitch on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. for a 12-hour livestream from the St. Jude campus with the Relay FM hosts, one of whom is a St. Jude patient dad.

Denny’s Menu Donation

Participating Denny’s restaurants raise money for St. Jude by donating 5¢ from every kids’ entrée sold.

Other ways to support St. Jude

Over 30 national brands, including Kay Jewelers, ZALES, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, Banter Piercing By Pagoda, Carnival Cruise Line and Coldwell Banker, are supporting St. Jude during September through sales of specialty menu items, products, corporate donations, or rounding up in-store and online. Check out which brands are activating.

Get involved with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to make a difference for children and families everywhere.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

