The Michaels Organization Celebrates Groundbreaking for The Lumberyard

Development Partners, City Officials Mark the Start of New $88 Million Amenity-Rich, Mixed-Use Development Coming to Former Site of Hibbert Lumberyard

Mayor Donna Neville and other City of Davis officials headlined a groundbreaking ceremony hosted today by The Michaels Organization and its development partners KUDA and JOIN for a new multifamily, mixed-use community, in the heart of downtown Davis. The $88 million development, branded “The Lumberyard,” will rise on the former site of Hibbert’s Lumberyard and Hardware Store at the intersection of G and 5th Streets, in downtown.

“The Lumberyard Project, where families can live, work and shop all in one location, can ensure downtown Davis remains vibrant, economically strong and sustainable for generations to come,” said Davis Mayor Donna Neville. “By encouraging private investment, we can bring new residents, customers and energy to the historic downtown while making efficient use of land in areas of the city that are already developed.”

The five-story mid-rise will offer 239 apartments along with a variety of high-end amenities and a dedicated public paseo along the railroad tracks. Additionally, five percent of the apartments will be set aside for households earning 50 percent or less of the Area Median Income. Amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working space, clubhouse, pool and spa, and a landscaped roof deck and sky-lounge on the 5th floor. Apartments will range from studios to four-bedrooms, with open layouts, high-end finishes, and energy-efficient appliances and lighting.

“We are excited to bring this new housing and commercial space to this important site, where our future residents will be within walking distance of all that downtown has to offer,” said Michael (Mick) Flannagan, Michaels’ Chief Investment Officer. “It’s an honor to work alongside the City of Davis and our development partners to create a vibrant, sustainable community that will serve the Davis community for years to come.”

The community’s design pays tribute to the site’s history as a lumberyard through features such as a sawtooth roof, corrugated metal, wood-inspired siding, and rustic red accents. The building will also feature solar panels and a wraparound roof deck. Additional sustainability features will include energy-efficient HVAC systems, low-flow plumbing fixtures, drought-tolerant or native landscaping, and smart technology controls in each apartment. The development is designed to achieve LEED certification.

Along with Michaels, the development team includes Kyuden Urban Development America (KUDA) and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN), general contractor Brown Construction, and BDE Architects. Michaels will serve as both property and asset manager. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction, and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in almost 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities that Lift Lives.

Media Contact:

Laura Zaner

Vice President, Michaels Corporate Marketing

lzaner@tmo.com

856-988-5983; 856-630-1540

SOURCE: The Michaels Organization

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire