Get Community Elevates Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth

Ryan Canton Named CEO as Agency Expands Executive Ranks and Grows Account Services Team

Get Community, Inc., a leading marketing agency specializing in homebuilder and new home community marketing, today announced an expansion of its leadership team, marking an exciting new chapter for the agency and the clients it serves.

Ryan Canton, who co-founded Get Community alongside his sister Kelly Borgen and has been leading the team through a period of deliberate, strategic growth, has been named CEO effective September 1. Joining him in elevated roles are two of the agency’s most tenured leaders: Catherine du Pont White, promoted to Vice President of Client Success & Operations, and Andrea Villanueva, promoted to Vice President of Growth & Partnerships. Both bring more than a decade of experience at Get Community and will continue to serve as primary points of contact for key clients while taking on broader strategic responsibility for the direction of the company.

“This is a moment we have been building toward for a long time, and I couldn’t be prouder of what this team represents,” said Kelly Borgen, Co-Founder and Owner of Get Community. “Ryan, Catherine, and Andrea are exceptional – they have the relationships, the expertise, and the vision to take Get Community to its next level. Stepping into my role as Owner is something I do with complete confidence in the people leading this company forward.”

To further support its growing client base, Get Community has also added Nicolette Babineau to the team as Account Executive. Babineau brings years of experience on the homebuilder side of the industry, giving her a firsthand understanding of the priorities and pace that define new home community marketing. Her addition reflects the agency’s commitment to expanding its account services so that every client continues to receive the high-touch, personal service Get Community is known for.

“We have an incredible foundation to build on,” said Ryan Canton, CEO of Get Community. “Our clients are at the center of everything we do, and this expanded team allows us to serve them at an even higher level – with more dedicated attention, deeper expertise, and the same personal relationships they have always had with us.”

Get Community has served homebuilders and new home community developers for 15 years, providing marketing strategy, social media, content creation, and community launch services across the region.

For more information, visit getcommunity.com.

About Get Community

Get Community, Inc. is an Orange, California-based marketing agency specializing in homebuilder marketing and new home community launches. Co-founded by Kelly Borgen and Ryan Canton, the company has spent 15 years helping builders bring communities to life through strategic marketing, social media, and creative content.

Contact:

Ryan Canton

ryan@getcommunity.com

(714) 914-7818

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SOURCE: Get Community

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire