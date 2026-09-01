Tyler Sutton Lima Ohio State Farm Insurance Owner and Expert Highlights Comprehensive Insurance Services for Families and Businesses Across Northwest Ohio

Protecting a family, home, vehicle, business, and financial future often requires more than a single insurance policy. For customers throughout Lima and Northwest Ohio, Tyler Sutton Lima Ohio State Farm Insurance owner and expert provides access to a broad range of insurance and financial services designed to help customers address the many different risks and responsibilities they encounter throughout life.

Located at 3117 W Elm Street in Lima, Tyler Sutton’s State Farm agency focuses on building long-term relationships with customers while helping them understand their insurance options. The agency’s website highlights coverage across personal, family, business, recreational, and financial needs, allowing customers to work with one local agency as their circumstances change.

“Our mission is to build strong relationships and provide quality service every day,” Sutton says. “People’s insurance needs change as their lives change, and we want to be a resource our customers can turn to throughout those different stages.”

Auto Insurance for Everyday Drivers

Auto insurance remains one of the most important forms of protection for individuals and families. Tyler Sutton’s agency provides auto insurance options for drivers in the Lima area, with coverage options that can include comprehensive protection, emergency road service, and rental car and travel expense coverage.

For families adding vehicles or new drivers, regularly reviewing auto insurance can help ensure coverage continues to reflect current circumstances. Sutton’s team can also help customers understand available options and potential savings opportunities.

Homeowners, Condo, and Renters Insurance

For many families, a home represents one of their largest financial investments. Tyler Sutton’s agency offers homeowners insurance designed to help protect the home and belongings that make it personal.

The agency also provides condo unitowners insurance and renters insurance, recognizing that customers’ housing situations can vary significantly. Condo owners may need protection for their belongings and portions of their unit, while renters can benefit from coverage designed around their personal property and liability needs.

“Whether someone owns a home, owns a condo, or rents, they still have things that are important to protect,” Sutton explains. “We want to help customers understand their options and find coverage appropriate for their situation.”

Life and Health Insurance

Protecting a family’s financial future extends beyond property. Tyler Sutton’s agency also offers life and health insurance services.

The agency’s life insurance resources emphasize that life insurance can be relevant at different stages of adulthood, including for younger individuals and newly married couples. State Farm offers different life insurance options designed around varying coverage periods and financial needs.

Sutton’s agency also lists health insurance among its available insurance products, providing customers with another area to consider as part of their broader protection strategy.

Business and Commercial Insurance

Small business owners have unique responsibilities and risks, making business insurance another important part of Sutton’s service offerings.

The agency provides business insurance designed to help protect the work that entrepreneurs have invested in building. State Farm business coverage can include business continuity planning, additional liability protection, and surety or fidelity bonds.

The agency also identifies commercial business and commercial auto insurance among its services, providing options for businesses with more specialized insurance needs.

“As a business owner, I understand how much time, energy, and commitment goes into building a company,” Sutton says. “Our goal is to help business owners think about protection before they need it.”

Coverage for Recreational Vehicles and Boats

Insurance needs don’t stop with a primary vehicle. For customers who enjoy spending time outdoors, Tyler Sutton’s agency of Lima Ohio also offers recreational vehicle and boat insurance.

State Farm’s insurance offerings highlighted through Sutton’s website include coverage for recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and other vehicles used for recreation.

Motorcycle insurance can provide coverage options for riders using their motorcycles for transportation or weekend recreation, while recreational vehicle coverage can help customers protect the vehicles they use to travel and enjoy the outdoors.

Personal Articles and Pet Insurance

Some of the most meaningful possessions people own aren’t necessarily covered by thinking about insurance in broad categories. Sutton’s agency also lists personal articles and pet insurance among its available products.

Personal articles coverage can be relevant for customers who have valuable belongings or special items that require additional consideration. Pet insurance provides another option for families who want to think about protection for their animals.

Farm, Ranch, and Rental Property Needs

Northwest Ohio includes both residential and rural communities, creating a wide variety of insurance needs. Sutton’s agency identifies farm and ranch insurance as one of its areas of service, along with rental dwelling insurance.

For customers who own rental property, having a conversation about appropriate coverage can be an important part of managing the responsibilities associated with being a property owner.

Financial Services and Long-Term Planning

Beyond insurance, Tyler Sutton’s agency also lists financial services, banking, and annuities among its offerings.

This broader approach allows conversations about protection to extend beyond individual policies and into larger financial goals. For customers building families, preparing for retirement, or working toward long-term financial objectives, having a trusted professional to discuss available options can provide valuable perspective.

Personalized Service at the Center of the Agency

While the agency offers a broad selection of products and services, Sutton says the most important part of the business remains the relationships his team develops with customers.

The agency states that it is committed to building strong relationships for a lifetime and providing personalized recommendations based on each customer’s needs. The team has more than 20 years of combined insurance industry experience and includes representatives focused on customer service, life and health, and account support.

“I don’t want customers to feel like they’re simply purchasing a policy,” Sutton says. “I want them to feel like they have a team they can come back to as their lives change.”

For residents of Lima and surrounding Northwest Ohio communities, the ability to address multiple insurance needs through one local agency can make managing financial protection more convenient and personalized. From auto and homeowners insurance to life, health, business, recreational vehicle, pet, and specialty coverage, Tyler Sutton Lima Ohio State Farm Insurance provides a broad range of options designed to support customers through different stages of life.

With a commitment to personalized service, experienced staff, and long-term customer relationships, Tyler Sutton continues to position his Lima agency as a local resource for individuals, families, and businesses looking for comprehensive insurance and financial service options.

Learn more at https://tylersuttoninsurance.com/

Contact Tyler Sutton Lima Ohio: phone (419) 516-0567

SOURCE: Tyler Sutton Lima Ohio State Farm Insurance Agency

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