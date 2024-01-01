The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™ Launches Alpha Version of Sandbox Mode – Available Today

Dwarven Survival Crafting Game from Free Range Games and North Beach Games Releases Major Game Update on PC and a New Lower Price of $24.99 USD on PC and PlayStation 5.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Independent developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games are happy to announce that The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, the only survival crafting video game set in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth™, the iconic fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien, now includes an Alpha version of Sandbox Mode on the PC. This update for The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria also includes various UI updates and features and other improvements. In addition, the price on both the PC and PlayStation 5 versions of the game has officially dropped to $24.99. With new game modes, additional content and improved functionality, the game is an exceptional value at its new price point. There’s no better time to answer the call of Lord Gimli Lockbearer and lead your band of Dwarves on an all-new adventure to reclaim their forgotten kingdom in the darkest deeps of the fabled Mines of Moria.









“This update is packed with many of our communities’ top requests,” said Jon-Paul Dumont, Game Director at Free Range Games. “We took time to reach out to our players, to dive into their feedback and read everything they have asked about. On top of a whole new way to play in Sandbox, we’ve made the campaign experience even better for groups and solo players alike.”

“We are beyond excited with the new update to The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria,” said John Miller, CEO of North Beach Games. “The Alpha version of Sandbox Mode is a game changer for replayability on the PC and we look forward to bringing it to other platforms in the future. The new lower price on PC and PlayStation 5 makes the game an incredible value.”

The story of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria takes players beyond the books and into the Fourth Age of Middle-earth, the fantastical world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer (voiced in-game by actor John Rhys-Davies), players band together as a company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria — known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf — in the depths below their very feet. Their quest will require fortitude and teamwork, delving deep into the Mines of Moria to recover its treasures in the hopes of one day restoring them to their former glory.

In The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, the Alpha version of Sandbox Mode is built for players who wish to take on the challenge of traveling through Moria free of any linear progression or storyline constraints. Along the way, players will also uncover new environments, new armor and weapons, and experience Moria in a completely reimagined way.

Along with the Alpha version of Sandbox Mode, this update includes various UI updates and features, such as single player pause and difficulty settings, as well as various bug fixes and improvements. We have also made enhancements to the building system and implemented new items like ceilings, ornamental building pieces, and decorative objects including rugs and lanterns, granting players the ability to construct more expansive and ornate bases wherever their heart desires.

Game Updates Include:

Sandbox Mode : Players who wish to explore Moria more freely can now experience the Alpha version of Sandbox Mode! In Sandbox Mode players can expect independent exploration through the mountain, outside of the storyline or linear progression. The various environments in Moria will be randomly interconnected, so dig carefully, you may not be prepared for what comes next. Due to the minimal tutorials and lack of guided progression in this mode, it is recommended for players who are already familiar with Return to Moria or other Survival games.

Players who wish to explore Moria more freely can now experience the Alpha version of Sandbox Mode! In Sandbox Mode players can expect independent exploration through the mountain, outside of the storyline or linear progression. The various environments in Moria will be randomly interconnected, so dig carefully, you may not be prepared for what comes next. Due to the minimal tutorials and lack of guided progression in this mode, it is recommended for players who are already familiar with Return to Moria or other Survival games. New Weapons and Armor : Players who choose to participate in the Alpha version of Sandbox Mode can discover recipes for 14 new weapons and armor including a Wolf Skin Hat, Gondorian Shield, Khazad Halberd, and Barôkamlut. While these recipes are only discoverable in the Alpha versions of Sandbox Mode, players can bring new objects into Campaign Mode as long as their dwarf is equipped with them when transferring over.

Players who choose to participate in the Alpha version of Sandbox Mode can discover recipes for 14 new weapons and armor including a Wolf Skin Hat, Gondorian Shield, Khazad Halberd, and Barôkamlut. While these recipes are only discoverable in the Alpha versions of Sandbox Mode, players can bring new objects into Campaign Mode as long as their dwarf is equipped with them when transferring over. New Building Parts and Decorations : Spruce up your base with over 100 new building objects, including new cosmetic decorations such as light fixtures, rugs, banners, home furnishings, tables, and chairs.

Spruce up your base with over 100 new building objects, including new cosmetic decorations such as light fixtures, rugs, banners, home furnishings, tables, and chairs. Building Improvements : Restoring Moria is now easier than ever with the changes made to the stability system as well as improved object snapping. The miscellaneous buildings throughout Moria are now less prone to collapse, expanding players’ ability to build expansive bases where they choose.

Restoring Moria is now easier than ever with the changes made to the stability system as well as improved object snapping. The miscellaneous buildings throughout Moria are now less prone to collapse, expanding players’ ability to build expansive bases where they choose. Single Player Pause : In an effort to improve solo player experience, those playing offline can now pause the game by hitting “escape” on PC or opening the settings menu.

In an effort to improve solo player experience, those playing offline can now pause the game by hitting “escape” on PC or opening the settings menu. Difficulty Settings : Are you having a tough time making it through the mountain, or perhaps you’re looking for more of a challenge? Players can fine-tune the level of difficulty of various aspects of the game including enemy aggression, combat, horde, siege and patrol frequency, world and mining drops, and survival difficulty.

Are you having a tough time making it through the mountain, or perhaps you’re looking for more of a challenge? Players can fine-tune the level of difficulty of various aspects of the game including enemy aggression, combat, horde, siege and patrol frequency, world and mining drops, and survival difficulty. Multiplayer Connectivity Fixes : Multiplayer connectivity has been improved, making for a smoother, faster, and easier joining experience.

Multiplayer connectivity has been improved, making for a smoother, faster, and easier joining experience. Various Bug Fixes and Improvements: For a more detailed explanation of the update, patch notes can be found here: http://www.returntomoria.com/news-updates/update-2-release-notes-pc

Developed by Free Range Games and published by North Beach Games, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is available now on Windows PC via the Epic Games Store, and the PlayStation®5 computer entertainment system is now available at a new low price point with an MSRP of $24.99 USD, and has been rated “T for Teen” by the ESRB and has a PEGI 12 rating. The game is currently scheduled for release on Xbox Series X|S in fall 2024. For more information about The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, visit ReturnToMoria.com, join the community Discord, follow the game on Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

For additional details about developer Free Range Games visit their official website and follow them on Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information on publisher North Beach Games please visit their official website.

About Free Range Games:

Free Range Games, headquartered in Sausalito, California, is a video game developer founded in 2009 by veteran developers and longtime collaborators. Free Range Games’ mission is to make games people find meaningful, memorable, and fun. To learn more about Free Range Games visit the website at: https://www.freerangegames.com.

About North Beach Games:

North Beach Games publishes PC and console games with a focus on the survival crafting and role-playing categories. The company’s mission is to partner with and empower the world’s best independent developers and studios. Based San Rafael, California, North Beach Games is comprised of industry veterans with a wide range of experience in publishing, marketing and game development. Most recently, North Beach Games has co-published Stranded Deep for console in partnership with Beam Team Games and provided publishing services for 7 Days to Die with The Fun Pimps.

About Middle-earth Enterprises:

Middle-earth, created by J.R.R. Tolkien, is the definitive, deepest, richest and most beloved fantasy world of our time. As its stewards and custodians, our goal is to consistently deliver a wealth of great content in both new, and known formats to ensure Middle-earth’s rightful place as the world’s leading fantasy IP and brand, forever. Inspired by our deep appreciation for the fictional world created by Professor Tolkien, we are dedicated to working with those providing highest quality products in accordance with best green business and sustainability practices, including fair trade, equality in the workplace, and a commitment to protect our earth, its wondrous beauty and the viability of every living creature. Middle-earth Enterprises was acquired by the Embracer Group in 2022, and has been producing and licensing films, merchandise, electronic games, services, and live stage productions based upon The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books, for more than half a century. www.middleearth.com

© 2024 Free Range Games. All rights reserved. Free Range Games and the Free Range Games logo are trademarks or service marks of Free Range Games.

© 2024 North Beach Games and associated logos and names are trademarks of Open Door Entertainment, LLC. All rights reserved.

© 2024 Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. Epic, Epic Games, Epic Games Store and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. In the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and elsewhere.

© 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark”, “PlayStation”, “PS5 logo”, “PS5”, “PlayStation Shapes Logo” and “Play Has No Limits” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

© 2024 Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. “Moria”, “Middle-earth” and “The Lord of the Rings” and the names of the characters, events, items, and places therein are trademarks or registered trademarks Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC under license to Open Door Entertainment, LLC dba North Beach Games.

Editor’s Note:

Download The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™ press kit

press kit Watch the Launch Trailer on YouTube

Request an evaluation copy at contact@northbeachgames.com

Contacts

Media Contact:

John Miller | CEO



North Beach Games



contact@northbeachgames.com