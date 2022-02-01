CP Group Rebrands Downtown Atlanta’s Former CNN Center to ‘The Center,’ Launches Office and Retail Leasing

As CNN departs, retailers, media production companies, and creative office users can lease space within the historic building for the first time in 40 years

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CP Group, a vertically-integrated commercial real estate and management firm, today announced the repositioning of the renowned 1.2 million-square-foot CNN Center, which is now available for office and retail leasing. Rebranded as “The Center,” the mixed-use development is set to become a hub of world-class retail, dining, content creation, and entertainment at the core of downtown Atlanta’s entertainment district.









“CP Group’s rebranding of the former CNN Center into The Center aims to create a unifying destination for commerce, culture, and connection while also honoring the building’s legacy as a historic Atlanta landmark in media, sports, and entertainment,” said Chris Eachus, Partner at CP Group. “Our vision includes curating an unparalleled selection of dynamic users, dining and retail experiences, entertainment offerings, and elevated lifestyle amenities — all of which will be carefully crafted to draw the community into the heart of the city.”

CP Group’s evolution of The Center will focus on activating the ground floor experience, appealing to retailers and innovative tenants seeking a historic and highly accessible site in a buzzing downtown environment. Since CNN Center was occupied by its namesake tenant for nearly four decades, this leasing launch marks the first time in 40 years that office users can claim space within the iconic property.

Coleman Weatherholtz of Healey Weatherholtz Properties is the retail leasing agent, while Jeff Keppen and Nicole Goldsmith of CBRE are The Center’s exclusive office leasing agents.

“CNN Center is known around the world, and we are already engaged with several new-to-market retail concepts to join the repositioning of this legendary building,” said Weatherholtz.

The property’s rebrand comes on the heels of Atlanta’s selection as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held at the renowned Mercedes-Benz Stadium that sits adjacent to The Center and serves as the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United.

“The Center is located at the heart of downtown Atlanta’s entertainment core,” said Nicole Goldsmith, Senior Vice President with CBRE in Atlanta. “With its iconic past and unmatched branding opportunities, The Center offers a unique opportunity for a user to make its mark in Atlanta. As companies continue to prioritize highly amenitized, well-located office space to attract and retain talent, they would be hard-pressed to find a more perfect fit than The Center.”

The Center was originally built in 1976 as the Omni Complex and was converted into the famed CNN Center by media mogul Ted Turner in 1986. In 2021, CP Group purchased the project from AT&T — CNN’s former parent company — with via a sale leaseback that ran through 2024.

Located at the heart of Atlanta’s Central Business District, The Center is directly connected to State Farm Arena, home of NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, and adjacent to the fourth largest convention center in the United States, the Georgia World Congress Center, and Centennial Olympic Park, serving as Georgia’s legacy of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games and a year-round destination for locals and visitors. Those facilities and the nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium attract over 12 million visitors annually.

The project currently includes the Omni Atlanta Hotel within its site and boasts an array of prominent cultural sites and institutions within walking distance, including the World of Coca-Cola, the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium, the College Football Hall of Fame Museum, and the Center for Civil & Human Rights.

For leasing opportunities or further information, contact Coleman Weatherholtz of Healey Weatherholtz Properties (retail) or Jeff Keppen and Nicole Goldsmith of CBRE (office).

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 170 properties, totaling over 62 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. It is currently Atlanta’s largest private commercial property owner and in the top 25 of largest office landlords in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

Contacts

Chris Singleton, Antenna Group



917-656-5072



Chris.Singleton@antennagroup.com