Transfr Expands Leadership Team with Four Key Executive Hires: CMO, CFO, CRO, and GM, Interactive Learning

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recently named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024, Transfr Inc., the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) career training and exploration simulations, is pleased to announce the appointment of four distinguished leaders to its executive team: Autumn Taylor as Chief Marketing Officer, Ron Peele as Chief Financial Officer, Nathan Cobb as Chief Revenue Officer and Gaurav Sharma as General Manager, Interactive Learning. With a shared passion for innovation and a commitment to Transfr’s mission, these new additions bring a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to drive the company’s growth and impact.





Autumn Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer: As the new Chief Marketing Officer, Autumn Taylor brings over 20 years of experience in the education technology space, having held leadership roles at companies including Teaching Strategies, Echo360 and Blackboard Analytics. Autumn’s expertise in establishing compelling brand narratives and leading high-growth marketing initiatives will be instrumental in aligning Transfr’s vision and mission with its marketing and communications strategy, driving customer engagement and fostering brand loyalty.

Ron Peele, Chief Financial Officer: Ron Peele is a seasoned investor and operating executive with more than 30 years of experience building innovative companies that create and define new markets. Ron joins Transfr from Deepwatch, the leading managed security platform for the cyber-resilient enterprise, where he served as CFO for four years. At Transfr, Ron will play a critical role in overseeing the company’s financial strategy and operations, driving growth initiatives, and ensuring financial stability and transparency.

Nathan (Nate) Cobb, Chief Revenue Officer: Nate Cobb joins Transfr as the Chief Revenue Officer, bringing over two decades of experience in driving sales and profitability for industry-leading companies such as SAP, Apple and Oracle. With a proven track record of scaling niche products and services to billion-dollar businesses, Nate will spearhead Transfr’s customer acquisition and growth operations.

Gaurav Sharma, General Manager, Interactive Learning: Gaurav Sharma joins Transfr as the General Manager of Interactive Learning, leveraging over 15 years of experience in leading and scaling businesses in the technology sector. With an extensive background in product development, operations and strategy, Gaurav will oversee Transfr’s content studios, product management and engineering functions while working directly with the CEO on go-to-market strategy and day-to-day operations. His passion for education and innovation, combined with his demonstrated history of driving growth, will play a pivotal role in Transfr’s mission to democratize access to career training and experiential learning.

“I am thrilled to welcome Autumn, Ron, Nate and Gaurav to Team Transfr,” said Bharani Rajakumar, founder and CEO of Transfr. “Their collective expertise, strategic acumen and shared dedication to Transfr’s mission will be crucial in maintaining the rapid growth and momentum we experienced in 2023. I look forward to working closely with each of them to execute on our mission by pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

To learn more about Transfr and the latest additions to its executive team, please visit www.transfrinc.com.

About Transfr

Transfr is an emerging leader in virtual reality (VR) based vocational career exploration and pre-apprentice training. Transfr provides hands-on and immersive-simulation training for high growth in-demand careers that give real-world experience in the skills needed for job success, development, and retention. Using a headset, trainees are guided through simulations by a digital coach to engage in career exploration, job training, and practice and assessment use cases. Transfr’s innovative platform promotes ever-improving quality and lower development costs of VR simulations. For more information, please visit https://transfrinc.com/.

Contacts

Jonathan Gardner



SalientMG



jonathan@salientmg.com