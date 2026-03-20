The Judy Garland Show Site Goes Live & Is Now Available For 3rd Party Licensing

NASDAQ Reserved Symbol TVCN

The Judy Garland Show is an American musical variety television series that aired on CBS on Sunday nights during the 1963-1964 television season. The Judy Garland Show was taped in Studio 43 at CBS Television City in Los Angeles. The network had gone to great expense to prepare the studio, including an estimated $100,000 (equivalent to $1,051,630 in 2025) to raise the stage and install a separate revolving stage. Garland’s dressing room was a 110 by 40 foot trailer which had been decorated as a replica of her newly purchased Brentwood home. The corridor that led from her dressing room to the stage was painted to resemble the Yellow Brick Road from The Wizard of Oz.

This historic collection of 26 one-hour-long episodes includes an unprecedented list of guests — including Barbra Streisand, Mickey Rooney, Count Basie, Lena Horne, Tony Bennett, Ethel Merman, Bob Newhart, Donald O’Connor, Peggy Lee, Steve Allen, Jane Powell, Peter Lawford, Vic Damone, Jack Jones, and Garland’s daughter Liza Minnelli, among others. Judy Garland also performed solo concert performances as part of this amazing, wonderful TV show.

These iconic performances are now available to license to 3rd parties in the following formats: Broadcast TV, Fast Channels, Digital Video Download, NFT, DVD, Home Video Rights, Direct Response TV Rights, Retail Sales, Theatrical, Hologram, Clip Licensing, Video Streaming Rights, Video on Demand, AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and more are included for the entire classic Garland series. The Judy Garland Show is one of the last TV series which is not owned by a major film studio or TV network.

Music producer Darryl Payne paid 1M in cash for the ownership rights to the Garland shows. The Judy Garland Show site is now live. Visitors to the Garland site can look at never before seen pictures in 8K color. Some of the music videos were colorized in 4K for Garland fans.

Interested 3rd party licensees can send your request for a Judy Garland Show email proposal directly from JudyGarlandShow.com

Judy Garland TV Show website The Judy Garland Show

Who Are We

TV Channels Network Inc. is a Nevada-based music and entertainment technology company whose primary business is providing Streaming services to subscribers. We intend to offer 100 Live Linear Concert Channels, Video on Demand, and many Live TV Channels as an AVOD/TVOD Service. TV Channels Network Inc. is preparing to become the next major entertainment content provider. Our goal is to create a conglomerate in many facets. Being a diversified entertainment business with multiple sources of income should allow us to earn positive returns. Moreover, TVCN, having already secured quality live concert titles, has a solid base for future profits to the benefit of our partners and investors. TV Channels Network – TV Channels Network.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings. CONTACT:

Direct Email to CEO Darryl Payne: DarrylPayne@Live.com

United States

Phone: 630 777 7173

Website: TV Channels Network – TV Channels Network

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-darryl-payne-phd-765506b1/

https://www.darrylpaynelegend.com/ SOURCE: TV Channels Network Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire