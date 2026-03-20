Cypher Announces Private Placement

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) (“Cypher” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000, by offering common share units at $0.33 per unit, each unit comprised of one common share and one common share warrant exercisable for 2 years at an exercise price of $0.45, subject to the Corporation’s option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.65 for 10 trading days.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes as the Company works to complete its previously announced acquisition of Noninvasix Inc.

Securities issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and a day from closing.

For further information please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.

George Tsafalas – Director

Phone: Toll-Free 1 (778) 373-8578

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Cypher believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Cypher can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Cypher undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Cypher, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire