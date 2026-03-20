SMX Builds The Digital Backbone For Verified Materials With Blockchain-Enabled Traceability

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is advancing a new digital infrastructure for global commerce, combining its molecular marking technology with blockchain-based systems to create a secure, verifiable, and interoperable record of physical materials across their entire lifecycle.

As global supply chains become more complex and data-driven, the gap between physical goods and digital systems has become increasingly problematic. Traditional tracking methods rely on fragmented databases, manual inputs, and documents that can be altered, lost, or disconnected from the materials they represent.

SMX closes that gap-by linking the physical and digital worlds at the material level.

Through its proprietary technology, SMX embeds a unique, invisible signature into materials such as plastics, textiles, metals, fuels, and chemicals. That signature is then connected to a secure digital record stored on blockchain infrastructure, creating a permanent and tamper-resistant link between the physical material and its digital identity.

This transforms how materials are tracked, verified, and traded.

Every transaction, movement, and transformation of a material can be recorded as a secure, time-stamped event-creating a transparent and auditable history that is accessible to authorized participants across the supply chain. From production and processing to distribution, reuse, and recycling, materials carry a continuous and trusted digital thread.

In this environment, data is no longer separate from the product-it becomes intrinsic to it.

SMX’s blockchain-enabled platform supports a wide range of applications across industries.

Manufacturers gain real-time visibility into inputs and outputs, ensuring that materials meet quality, origin, and compliance requirements. Brands can substantiate sustainability claims with verifiable data tied directly to the product. Regulators and auditors can access immutable records that streamline compliance and reporting processes.

For global trade, this introduces a new level of efficiency and trust.

Transactions can be executed with confidence, as counterparties rely on shared, verified data rather than fragmented documentation. Disputes are reduced, verification is accelerated, and the movement of goods becomes more transparent across borders.

SMX’s platform also enables the creation of digital tokens tied to physical materials-unlocking new forms of value and liquidity.

Materials can be represented digitally, allowing them to be tracked, traded, and managed with precision. This opens the door to more efficient secondary markets, improved inventory management, and innovative financial models based on verified assets.

At a time when circularity is becoming a global priority, SMX’s technology plays a critical role.

By maintaining a continuous digital identity for materials, even as they are reused or recycled, SMX ensures that value is preserved and enhanced over time. Materials do not lose their history-they accumulate it, becoming more transparent and more valuable with each lifecycle.

Security is central to the system.

Blockchain architecture ensures that data cannot be altered without consensus, while SMX’s molecular marking ensures that the physical material cannot be separated from its digital record. Together, they create a system where both the physical and digital components reinforce each other-delivering a level of integrity that neither could achieve alone.

As industries move toward more transparent, accountable, and efficient systems, the need for trusted data tied to real-world materials is becoming essential.

SMX is delivering that capability-building a digital backbone where materials are not just tracked, but verified, authenticated, and continuously connected to a secure digital ecosystem.

In this new model of global commerce, value is no longer defined solely by the material itself, but by the data that proves it.

SMX is making that proof permanent.

Contact: Jeremy Murphy/ jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire