Sentry Expands Industry-Leading Error Monitoring and Crash Reporting With Full Game Console Support

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#androiddev—Sentry, the leader in application monitoring, today announced the general availability of its comprehensive error monitoring and crash reporting for gaming consoles, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to game developers. With full support across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, Sentry provides developers with unprecedented visibility, speed, and efficiency in identifying and resolving issues that impact gameplay. Sentry’s crash reporting and error monitoring for game consoles has already been battle-tested at scale:

“Sentry’s crash reporting capabilities were critical to our launch of VALORANT on Xbox Series and PS5 consoles. Building a custom crash collection solution to support all our target platforms at Riot scale would be extremely complicated. Sentry solves that problem, allowing us to focus on making better games for our players.



– Daniele Giannetti, Riot Games Inc.

“From our humble beginnings supporting PlayStation 3 to where we are today, it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come,” said Bruno Garcia, Senior Engineering Manager at Sentry. “The breadth and depth of console support we now offer means game developers can finally rely on one solution for error monitoring across all gaming platforms, allowing them to spend less time building custom tools and more time creating exceptional experiences for players.”

This announcement underscores Sentry’s mission to make software more reliable by providing actionable visibility into crashes, bugs, and performance issues.

A Unified Approach for Game Development

For years, game developers had to grapple with fragmented workflows and console-specific crash collection services. Pulling crash dumps manually, dealing with symbolication manually, or running recap servers were not just inefficient—they introduced risks to timely game releases.

With Sentry’s game console support, game developers get:

Unified crash reporting and error monitoring across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Tight integration with Unreal Engine, Unity, Godot, and custom engines via Sentry’s SDKs.

Readable stack traces and breadcrumbs to capture every event leading up to a crash.

Built-in symbol server so you can upload your debug files directly to Sentry.

Custom symbol server support for many symbol server layouts, including a single, unified format.

Tags and device context such as console model, build number, region, and device state.

Crash screenshots to see what the player saw (available on most consoles; Xbox support in progress).

The result: developers can quickly identify and fix bugs before release, monitor released games across diverse platforms, and maintain player trust. Now, Sentry gives game developers a single platform for their Web, Android, iOS, Windows PC, macOS and Linux errors, with support for Unreal Engine, Unity, Godot, and custom engines.

The Business Value of Stability

“Game developers today are building across web, desktop, mobile, and console. Stability is no longer optional. It’s essential to scaling, monetization, and player trust,” said Milin Desai, CEO of Sentry. “Whether you’re a small studio or a global publisher, Sentry ensures you have complete visibility into your games’ performance across every major platform. From indies to AAA console titles, Sentry has your back.”

Sentry’s crash reporting for gaming consoles isn’t just about error monitoring—it’s about reducing crunch, accelerating release cycles, and protecting long-term brand reputation. Game developers can:

Catch crashes early in development before they ship.

Spot regressions quickly after an update or expansion.

Prioritize the issues that matter most to players post-launch.

Game Platform-Specific Coverage

Sentry’s Console support delivers feature-rich crash reporting tailored to the nuances of each platform:

Xbox Supported Hardware: Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One Collect fatal and non-fatal events on devkits and retail devices via the Sentry Xbox SDK.

PlayStation Supported Hardware: PlayStation 5 (PS4 support in development). Support for devkit crashes, making self-hosting a recap server unnecessary Capture crashes with screenshots and tags, through a PlayStation Crash Reporting Service (CRS) integration in the devnet. Sentry SDK for PlayStation to set custom tags and context, and capture non-fatal events.

Nintendo Switch Supported Hardware: Switch 1 & 2. Capture retail and devkit crashes, fatal and non-fatal events, and enrich context through the Sentry Nintendo SDK. First party native crash support already available via the Nintendo Developer Portal’s CRPORTAL.



Console Support Availability

Sentry’s Console Support is now generally available as a paid feature. Pricing and access details are reviewed during the developer verification process.

About Sentry

Sentry helps every developer detect, understand, and fix broken code, fast. Using Sentry’s debugging platform decreases resolution time from days to minutes, giving developers more time to do the stuff they love, all while making customers happier. Sentry is used by over 4 million developers and 140,000 organizations, including Disney+, Cloudflare, GitHub, Anthropic, Vercel, and Atlassian.

