The EPOMAKER RT82: Where Retro Meets Modern Technology

Each keyboard is not merely a typing tool, but a reflection of its era.

The Epomaker RT82 continues the retro spirit of the RT100, harking back to classic design elements. It features the iconic 9009 colorway, inspired by the golden age of keycaps, blending creamy gray, muted green, and vintage red. At first glance, it exudes a gentle, restrained aesthetic, reminiscent of the film era, yet reborn in the digital age. This keyboard is dedicated to those who cherish nostalgia but refuse to settle for outdated designs, seeking individuality alongside performance.

Detachable TFT Screen

The Epomaker RT82 features a magnetically detachable TFT screen, making a new breakthrough in the personalization of modern PC peripherals. The screen displays essential information, such as time, date, battery status, connection system, connection type, and lock status of the Win key and Caps Lock. These displays ensure that users can stay productive while maintaining focus, providing quick access to basic information without disrupting the workflow. Furthermore, users can check connection compatibility with devices via the screen. The screen also allows users to showcase their personal style with GIFs, turning the RT82 into a new desktop centerpiece.

Customizable Comfort and Height Adjustability

Designed for easy switch replacement and precise typing angle adjustments, the RT82 offers unparalleled customization. Its ergonomic adjustable height ensures that users can find the perfect angle for comfort, with three tilt options to keep wrists in a neutral position. The built-in kickstand provides stability, making it suitable for long typing sessions. Via the VIA software, users can remap any key to optimize workflow, automate repetitive tasks with custom macros, and use advanced features like Mod-Tap to enhance gaming performance.

The Ultimate Typing Experience

The RT82 boasts an innovative five-layer padding system, featuring Sandwich Latex, an IXPE switch pad, a PET sound-enhancement pad, bottom foam, and bottom silicone, which effectively reduces noise and provides a luxuriously soft typing feel. Equipped with pre-lubed switches and meticulously tuned creamy linear switches, each keystroke is quiet, precise, and comfortable, making the RT82 ideal for both intense gaming sessions and professional typing tasks.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker RT82 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $85,99 on the official website.

