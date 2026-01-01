LegalMatch Notes Child Custody and Visitation as Top Category in Case Submissions to its Platform in 2025

Rising Demand for Family Law Legal Support Highlights the Importance of Specialized Counsel in Navigating Co-Parenting Conflicts and Ensuring the Child’s Best Interest

LegalMatch.com has revealed that Child Custody and Visitation was the most frequently cited category for case submissions on its platform in its 2025 trends report. Family Law’s Child Custody and Visitation category was found to be the most common reason for attorney-client match requests in the first three quarters of 2025, and again in Q4 now. This highlights the nationwide importance of legal intervention in parental rights and the welfare of children.

In fact, it appears that the high levels of demand can be traced not to transient phenomena but to the particular characteristics of long-term co-parenting and post-decree life. Co-parenting and divorce can be highly controversial, and the disputes that arise therein often center on what constitutes the best interest of the child.

Below are some of the most common reasons for disputes that LegalMatch sees in this area of family law:

Communication : This may include communication methods, styles, and/or frequency between the parents involved.

Conflicting Parenting Styles : This happens when parents cannot agree about the child-rearing approach, education, healthcare, religious beliefs, or extracurricular activities for their child.

Enforcement : Enforcing existing custody orders can be problematic, for example, enforcing visitation and parenting-time schedules.

Relocation: When one parent wants to move across the country, visitation schedules can become more difficult for the child.

However, LegalMatch argues that early access to highly specialized legal counsel is usually the most important factor for the child’s long-term stability, enabling parents to overcome structural barriers.

“There are many legal complexities that are involved with co-parenting and divorce that parents aren’t aware of or will struggle with. It is in the child’s best interest, always, to seek legal counsel to ensure a favorable custody and visitation agreement and/or modification,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

Families with child custody and visitation legal issues may find online legal services helpful. LegalMatch.com, the largest attorney-client matching service in the U.S., can match families for free with Child Custody & Visitation Attorneys. The platform also has an Online Law Library filled with informative articles and FAQs about family law , child custody , and more, so that parents can make informed decisions prior to selecting a lawyer.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation’s oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch’s service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire