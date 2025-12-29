Dr. Connor Robertson Releases His Latest Book, The 7 Minute Phone Call, a Simpler Way to Faster Deals

Dr. Connor Robertson has released his newest book, The 7 Minute Phone Call , a practical guide that shows entrepreneurs and business owners how to restart stalled conversations and move deals forward faster. Countless professionals lose momentum because discussions drag on in email threads, key opportunities get buried, and follow ups go silent. This book gives readers a simple framework for shortening communication loops and speeding up results.

The 7 Minute Phone Call introduces an approach built from Dr. Connor Robertson ‘s experience in real estate negotiations, hospitality deals, and private equity acquisitions. Across all these industries, quick phone calls consistently outperformed written communication. He explains that most professionals avoid calls they should be making. Checking in with a contact who went quiet. Following up on a proposal that has been sitting unanswered. Clearing up confusion caused by too many forwarded messages. Phone conversations resolve these issues in minutes.

The book’s core principle is that short, structured conversations eliminate friction and prevent misunderstandings that email often creates. Readers learn how to prepare for calls, what to focus on during the conversation, and how to close each call with a clear next step. The method is simple, efficient, and built for anyone who needs faster progress in business. No scripts, no pressure tactics, and no sales jargon. Just clarity and momentum.

Dr. Connor Robertson wrote The 7 Minute Phone Call after noticing how communication patterns have shifted. Automation, inbox overload, and text based workflows replaced real conversations, even though a seven minute call often saves hours. The book responds to this change by showing why phone based communication remains one of the most effective tools for entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals who need to accelerate deal timelines.

This release follows Buying Wealth, his 2024 book on acquisitions and real estate strategy.

Readers can find both books here: https://www.drconnorrobertson.com/books/

Dr. Connor Robertson is well known in the Pittsburgh business community and regularly participates in roundtables, meetups, workshops, and entrepreneur development events. Many local business owners asked how he keeps so many deals in motion at the same time. Their questions helped shape the frameworks presented in The 7 Minute Phone Call. He now teaches these methods during live sessions so attendees can apply them the same day.

The book also provides insight into relationship management, showing readers how to revive conversations with contacts who have gone silent. It explains how to identify the right people to call, what to review before dialing, and how to structure a call that leads to progress without pressure. The goal is not to close deals during the call but to create momentum that leads to deals closing later.

Drawing from operating more than one hundred short term rentals across multiple markets through Hedge Management, Dr. Connor Robertson illustrates how quick phone calls resolved contractor delays, clarified seller expectations, and reopened negotiations that had stalled. He applies the same communication strategy to evaluating boutique hospitality assets, where calls uncover details that listing sheets cannot provide and prevent email based misunderstandings that derail transactions.

In private equity, where he focuses on debt based acquisition strategies, he explains how short calls build trust with business owners who may not fully understand deal structures. The method provides clarity, aligns expectations, and keeps discussions productive. His communication approach applies to real estate, hospitality, private equity, and any industry where momentum drives results.

The 7 Minute Phone Call reinforces a few consistent principles. Know the purpose of the call. Respect the other person’s time. Communicate clearly. End with one defined next step. These fundamentals make the framework universal and easy to apply across different business environments.

This publication consolidates years of hands on experience into a single resource, and Dr. Connor Robertson has already begun outlining additional books focused on business communication and efficiency for entrepreneurs and executives.

Author Summary

Dr. Connor Robertson is a business strategist, author, and consultant known for his work in real estate operations, small business acquisitions, and high speed communication frameworks for entrepreneurs. His work spans short term rental operations, hotel evaluations, and debt based private equity. He also produces educational content through podcasts, workshops, and publishing platforms that reach more than fifty thousand people.

About Elixir Consulting Group

Elixir Consulting Group founded by Dr. Connor Robertson helps scale small businesses through operational consulting and private equity. Focuses include real estate, small business growth and tax.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Dr Connor Robertson write The 7 Minute Phone Call

He wrote it after observing that modern communication has become heavily text based, even when a brief phone call would save hours. The book brings clarity back into business communication and helps entrepreneurs regain deal momentum.

Who is The 7 Minute Phone Call for

The book is designed for entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, real estate professionals, service providers, and anyone who communicates to advance deals or manage teams.

What problem does the book solve

It solves the delays, friction, and misunderstandings caused by email heavy communication. It provides a simple structure for faster resolution and clearer expectations.

How does the method improve deal flow

It reduces bottlenecks, rebuilds momentum, and cuts through the confusion that stops deals from progressing. A seven minute call often resolves what email cannot.

