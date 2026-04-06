The End of Expensive Training: Ember Sports Introduces Mobile-First Platform for Baseball and Softball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ember Sports, an emerging sports technology company, is redefining baseball and softball training with an all-in-one platform that combines mobile analytics and immersive virtual reality, delivering professional-grade insights without the cost or complexity of traditional VR-based training systems on the market.

Ember grants athletes at every level access to advanced performance tools once limited to elite environments.

With more than 25 million athletes participating in baseball and softball across the United States, access to advanced training tools has historically been restricted to expensive equipment and facility-based technology. Ember Sports is disrupting this notion by transforming any smartphone into a powerful coaching tool, putting real-time performance data directly into the hands of athletes, coaches and parents nationwide.

Unlike traditional training platforms that rely on costly hardware and sensor attachments, Ember’s iOS-based app uses built-in video capture to deliver instant, actionable insights with no additional gear required. Users simply open the Ember app, enable camera access and begin receiving real-time feedback designed to improve performance on the spot, whether training independently or together with a team.

“Too often, the most advanced training tools are only accessible to a select few who can afford them,” said Fred Williams, CEO of Ember Sports. “We built Ember to level the playing field, giving every athlete the ability to train smarter, make adjustments faster and access the kind of insights that major league players rely on.”

Ember’s suite of performance tools includes its Hitting Analyzer and Pitching Analyzer, which track key metrics such as exit velocity, launch angle, pitch movement and strike zone accuracy. Integrated video replay, telestration and side-by-side comparison features allow users to break down mechanics in real time and make immediate, informed adjustments when training.

Designed with accessibility in mind, Ember’s subscription model starts at $12.99 per month, with discounted annual options available. By removing the need for expensive equipment and facility-based systems, Ember opens the door for athletes at every level to access advanced performance tools once limited to elite environments. While other systems can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, along with additional training facility fees, Ember is cutting through the noise and making elite training affordable and mobile.

Expanding beyond mobile analytics, Ember Sports is also advancing training through its immersive virtual reality platform. Ember Sports VR places athletes in fully customizable training environments that simulate live pitching with adjustable speed, movement and location, delivering game-speed repetitions on demand. The experience enhances pitch recognition, timing and decision-making, enabling athletes to train more effectively outside of live competition.

By combining data-driven insights, intuitive design and immersive technology, Ember Sports is redefining who has access to elite training, bringing the future of baseball and softball development to athletes everywhere.

To learn more about Ember Sports, visit EmberSports.com.

About Ember Sports

Ember Sports is a sports technology company redefining baseball and softball training through accessible and affordable data-driven performance tools. Available on iOS and VR platforms, Ember’s Hitting Analyzer, Pitching Analyzer and immersive VR experiences deliver real-time metrics, video capture and advanced pitch recognition training, all without the need for expensive hardware. By removing traditional costs and facility barriers, Ember is driving the future of training for the next generation of athletes.

Contact:

Katie Schmidt

Public Relations Manager

InnoVision Marketing Group

PR@InnoVisionMarketingGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-end-of-expensive-training-ember-sports-introduces-mobile-first-platform-for-baseball-and-softball-302735148.html

SOURCE Ember Sports