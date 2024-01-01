ReposiTrak Traceability Network Extends Deeper into the Food Supply Chain as 18 Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Providers Join the Queue Preparing for Traceability

18 fresh produce suppliers join the queue to begin meeting the traceability data sharing requirements of their retail, wholesale and foodservice customers

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, announces the addition of eighteen fresh fruit and vegetable companies to the queue for the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. By joining the queue now, these companies are taking the first critical step toward efficiently exchanging FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains — driven by the immediate traceability data sharing requirements of their retail, wholesale and foodservice customers.





The companies now in the queue to use ReposiTrak for food traceability data sharing represent a broad cross-section of the fresh produce industry. They include a leading California-based leafy greens grower and packer supplying romaine, spinach and mixed greens to national grocery chains and foodservice distributors; a Florida citrus cooperative representing hundreds of family-owned groves producing fresh oranges, grapefruits and specialty varieties for retail and juice processing customers nationwide; and a Pacific Northwest apple and pear grower known for its premium branded varieties and strong relationships with both domestic retailers and international export markets.

Also joining the queue are a Texas-based onion and potato grower serving regional and national retail accounts across the Southwest; a Midwest berry aggregator sourcing and distributing strawberries, blueberries and raspberries from a network of family farms; a Southeast tomato and pepper grower supplying fresh and greenhouse-grown varieties to grocery, club and foodservice channels; a Pacific Coast avocado distributor managing import logistics and ripening programs for retail and restaurant customers; and a national stone fruit shipper specializing in cherries, peaches and plums sourced from growers across multiple Western states.

Rounding out the queue are ten additional suppliers: a Hawaiian tropical fruit grower exporting pineapples, papayas and specialty varieties to mainland retail and foodservice customers; a Great Plains potato and sweet potato producer supplying bulk and value-added products to national retail and industrial accounts; an Arizona-based melon and cucumber grower serving grocery chains and club stores across the Sun Belt; a Pacific Northwest mushroom cultivator providing fresh and specialty varieties to retail, foodservice and meal kit customers; a Southeast watermelon and cantaloupe grower distributing to regional and national retail accounts during peak summer seasons; a New England apple and cold-storage operator managing year-round fresh apple programs for grocery and convenience customers; a Gulf Coast citrus and tropical fruit importer coordinating sourcing, customs and distribution for retail and wholesale partners; a Rocky Mountain greenhouse vegetable producer supplying year-round tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers to regional grocery chains; a Mid-Atlantic fresh herb grower providing packaged basil, cilantro and specialty herbs to retail and foodservice customers; and a national fresh-cut produce processor supplying ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable products to grocery, club and foodservice channels nationwide.

“For fresh produce suppliers, joining the queue is about responding to customer requirements that are already here — not preparing for a future regulatory deadline,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “Retailers, wholesalers and foodservice operators are actively requiring traceability data sharing from their produce suppliers today, and each has its own specific requirements and timelines. Getting into the queue now is essential because it can take months, not weeks, to onboard and begin sharing complete, accurate traceability data consistently. The suppliers that join the queue today are the ones that will be ready to meet customer expectations, protect their market access and stay competitive as traceability becomes a standard cost of doing business.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware. Every traceability data file is checked using a 500+ point error detection process and ReposiTrak’s U.S.-based team works directly with produce suppliers and growers as they move through the queue, making corrections to ensure that data is as complete and accurate as possible before it reaches their retail, wholesale or foodservice customers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Inc. (NYSE: TRAK) is an AI-powered, integrated platform that connects retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, and food manufacturers through a suite of applications designed to reduce risk, support regulatory compliance, strengthen operational controls, and protect brand integrity. The ReposiTrak platform serves as a shared system of record across its solution areas, maintaining and synchronizing complex supplier and customer data to enable secure, accurate, and scalable information exchange.

ReposiTrak’s solutions are organized into three core product families: traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions. Through its scalable, cloud-based platform and U.S.-based team of experts, the Company helps organizations streamline operations, improve data transparency, and meet evolving regulatory requirements across the food supply chain.

For more information, visit www.repositrak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ReposiTrak Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ReposiTrak may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

John Merrill | Chief Financial Officer | Investor-relations@repositrak.com

Rob Fink | FNK IR | +1 646.809.4048 | rob@fnkir.com

ReposiTrak Company Contact:

Derek Hannum | Chief Customer Officer | +1 435.645.2230 | dhannum@repositrak.com

Media Contact:

Ronald Margulis | RAM Communications | +1 908.272.3930 | ron@rampr.com