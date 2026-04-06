Tidal Force VR Eyes Washington, D.C., as It Explores Next Phase of Expansion

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Following growth in New York and plans for Philadelphia, the company is evaluating Washington, D.C., for a future immersive entertainment location.

Tidal Force VR today announced that it is actively exploring Washington, D.C. as part of its next phase of expansion, as the company continues to grow its footprint in location-based immersive entertainment.

The company, which creates its own free-roam multiplayer virtual reality experiences in-house, sees the Washington market as a compelling fit for its group-focused format, which blends physical movement, social interaction and immersive storytelling.

“As we look beyond New York and Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. stands out as a market with a strong mix of residents, visitors, students, professionals and group-event demand,” said Jerome Champigny of Tidal Force VR. “We believe the city is a natural match for the kind of shared, high-energy entertainment experiences we build.”

Tidal Force VR’s experiences are designed for groups looking for something more interactive than traditional entertainment. Guests move through virtual worlds together, cooperate under pressure, solve challenges and take part in action-driven adventures built specifically for in-person social play.

“Immersive entertainment works best when it feels communal,” said Jerome Champigny. “Washington DC is a city where people are always looking for meaningful group experiences, whether that’s for friends, families, tourists, school groups or team events. We’re excited by the possibilities there.”

No lease or opening date has been announced at this time. Tidal Force VR said it will share additional information if and when plans move forward.

For more information about Tidal Force VR and future announcements, visit tidalforcevr.com.

About Tidal Force VR

Tidal Force VR is a small team of dedicated developers. A NYC-based immersive entertainment company creating in-house, free-roam multiplayer virtual reality experiences. Designed for groups, Tidal Force VR experiences combine physical movement, social gameplay and immersive worlds across a range of original adventures. The company is focused on building high-quality VR entertainment that is accessible, shared and memorable.

Media Contact:

Tidal Force VR

pr@tidalforcevr.com

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SOURCE Tidal Force VR