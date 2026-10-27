The Digimon Card Game Heads to the Digital World in DIGIMON ALYSION! Pre-Register Today!!

Pre-registration for the mobile version of the popular card game begins today in 49 countries and regions!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — After years of building a thriving and competitive community of Digimon Tamers, BANDAI CO., LTD. is thrilled to share that the Digimon Card Game is making the jump to mobile platforms with DIGIMON ALYSION! Pre-registration for this mobile title is now available to all curious Digi-Destined in 49 countries and regions across the globe!

Pre-Register for DIGIMON ALYSION: HERE

Taking place in the world of the DIGIMON LIBERATOR webcomic and light novel, which are both available to read for free on the Digimon Card Game official website, DIGIMON ALYSION is set to expand the card game through the inclusion of exclusive new cards, as well as the lore of the extended Digimon universe with a new Story Mode!

In DIGIMON ALYSION’s Story Mode, players follow along as card game newcomer Kanata Hondo learns the rules and systems of the Digimon Card Game with support from her best friend Futre, and plays card battles by following the in-game guide. Beyond helping new players learn how to play the Digimon Card Game, the Story Mode will also feature performances from famed voice actors who are bringing these characters to life. This cast of characters and performers will include:

Kanata Hondo voiced by Shu Uchida An energetic, upbeat casual gamer who has played games of all kinds but is new to card games.

Futre voiced by Hikari Kubota A girl who games with Kanata. They have never met in real life, but they are so close that each considers the other a best friend.

Valner Dragnogh voiced by Fairouz Ai A girl who is the guild master of [Di:WO], the guild Futre once belonged to.

Renamon voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro Valner’s partner Digimon. Renamon rarely shows emotion, but is always looking out for Valner.

Aliol voiced by Ayumu Murase The guide for DIGIMON LIBERATOR, a near-future full-dive game.



With deep gameplay that supports a wide variety of viable decks, plus battle and strategy design built for competitive play such as ranked matches and tournaments, the game delivers a full-fledged TCG experience that card game fans and Digimon fans alike are sure to love!

Game Info:

Title: DIGIMON ALYSION

Genre: Online card game

Developer/Operator: BANDAI CO., LTD.

Platforms: App Store / Google Play (iOS / Android)

System Languages: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean

Card Languages: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Korean

Price: Free-to-play (in-app purchases)

Pre-registration start: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Official release: Planned for 2026

Related Links:

Official website: https://www.digimon-alysion.com

Official X: https://x.com/DIGIMON_ALYSION

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Digimon-Alysion/61573960307458/

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/digimon_alysion

Digimon Card Game Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@digimontcgen

Read Digimon Liberator: https://digimoncard.com/digimon_liberator/en/

App Store / Google Play: https://app.adjust.com/25feumqt

Company and Copyright Info:

Company Profile: BANDAI CO., LTD.

Website: https://www.bandai.com/

Please include the following copyright information for all images, videos, and all other assets sourced from DIGIMON ALYSION:

©Akiyoshi Hongo, Toei Animation ©BANDAI

Additional Assets: HERE

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SOURCE BANDAI CO., LTD.