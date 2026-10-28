Bioz Stars Awards 2026: Honoring the Suppliers Powering Scientific Discovery Worldwide

Bioz, Inc. , an AI-powered research intelligence platform that connects scientists with published evidence to inform product selection, announces the Bioz Stars Awards 2026 , recognizing scientific suppliers whose products demonstrate meaningful adoption, sustained influence, and growing visibility in research literature worldwide.

Every scientific publication tells a story of discovery, and behind that discovery are the instruments, reagents, technologies, and services that made the work possible. The Bioz Stars Awards bring those contributions into focus, using publication-based analysis to recognize suppliers whose products researchers choose, use, and cite across scientific disciplines.

The 2026 program highlights multiple dimensions of supplier achievement, from established leaders with extensive citation records to emerging companies gaining recognition through increased research use. Together, these distinctions provide an evidence-based perspective on the suppliers supporting scientific progress and the evolving tools researchers rely on.

Scientific suppliers play an essential role in translating research questions into experimental results. Yet their contributions are often distributed across thousands of publications, making the scale and reach of their impact difficult to assess. Bioz brings this evidence together by identifying product references and analyzing citation patterns to reveal how suppliers’ technologies are used in published research, how their presence evolves over time, and where adoption is accelerating.

The Bioz Stars Awards draw on this foundation to recognize achievement through documented research use. This approach connects industry recognition with the published work of the scientific community, giving researchers and suppliers a shared basis for understanding product adoption and citation momentum.

The Bioz Stars Awards recognize suppliers through four complementary award distinctions:

Bioz All Star™

Awarded to the supplier with the highest average Bioz Stars score within a product category. This distinction recognizes leadership in Bioz’s evidence-based product ratings across the supplier’s category portfolio.

Bioz Top Star™

Recognizes the supplier with the greatest number of citations within a product category, highlighting an extensive presence in published scientific research.

Bioz Rapid Star™

Awarded to the fastest-growing supplier based on year-over-year increases in citations, recognizing strong momentum in documented research adoption.

Bioz Rising Star™

Honors emerging suppliers demonstrating exceptional relative citation growth, drawing attention to companies building their presence within the scientific community.

Together, these distinctions acknowledge that scientific impact takes different forms. Strong product ratings, broad adoption, accelerating citation volume, and emerging influence each contribute to a more complete understanding of supplier achievement.

For researchers, published product usage offers valuable context when evaluating tools for an experiment or application. Citation evidence can help scientists explore how products have been used, identify relevant methods, and assess whether a technology may suit their research needs. The Bioz Stars Awards make supplier recognition part of this broader evidence-driven discovery process. By highlighting companies with notable citation records and growth, the program helps bring visibility to products supporting research across established and developing fields.

For award recipients, recognition provides an opportunity to communicate their contributions through the work of their customers. The publications behind each distinction offer concrete examples of research use, helping suppliers connect their technologies with the questions, methods, and applications that matter to prospective buyers.

The 2026 Bioz Stars Awards recognize the connection between scientific innovation and the suppliers that help make it possible. From foundational laboratory tools to specialized research technologies, these companies support the daily work through which new knowledge emerges. By examining both established citation leadership and changing patterns of adoption, Bioz celebrates the breadth of contributions across the scientific supplier community. The program underscores the value of making published evidence more accessible, helping researchers make informed product decisions while giving suppliers greater visibility into their role in advancing research.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced platform for scientific research, offering evidence-based ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz’s solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire