Smartpress Data Shows Adobe Creative Suite Dominates Print Design

New metrics highlight Canva’s growing role in commercial print

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Commercial printer Smartpress.com released a new report analyzing more than 1.1 million print files submitted by their customers to reveal what production data can tell businesses about the software behind physical print. The proprietary analysis identifies connections between authoring tools, file readiness, production requirements and print spend.

“Customers using professional design tools spend more on print and have lower production costs.”

Download the report: https://spdc-assets.imgix.net/resources/Smartpress-Print-Design-Software-Trends-Report.pdf

What Print Files Reveal

Unlike software surveys or adoption studies, Smartpress’ analysis examines files that actually enter commercial print production. The findings confirm the software used to create files can provide meaningful signals about production readiness and the resources required to bring those files to press.

“Our data shows files created with professional design tools are more likely to arrive with the characteristics needed for print production. Files created with general-purpose or consumer tools likely require intervention,” said Smartpress Decision Science Analyst Kirsten Rain.

“Operationally, that translates into differences in prepress time, rework and customer support. Financially, customers using professional tools spend more on print and have lower associated production costs.”

Key Findings

Professional tools dominate: Adobe InDesign and Illustrator account for 66% of analyzed files.

Adobe InDesign and Illustrator account for 66% of analyzed files. Canva has a significant print presence: 18% of files originated with Canva.

18% of files originated with Canva. Software correlates with readiness: Professional design tools generally produce files closer to press-ready.

Professional design tools generally produce files closer to press-ready. Software associates with print spend: Professional-tool users show higher average annual Smartpress spend.

“A blended ROI hides what’s really going on. Our data shows meaningful differences in print spend associated with design software,” said Rain. “Organizations can use these findings to think strategically about the design-to-print workflow rather than treating file creation and print purchasing as separate activities.”

See the full story: https://smartpress.com/blog/features/smartpress-print-design-software-trends-report-2026

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the leading commercial printer for business owners, nonprofits and marketing professionals across North America. Printing booklets, brochures, signage, mailers and more, they operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to sustainability and community.

Smartpress leads the industry in achieving social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are 100% employee-owned, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world. https://smartpress.com/

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SOURCE Smartpress