The Creative Vision Behind Hollywood Music in Media Award-Nominated Mark Isham: The Voice Within

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mark Isham: The Voice Within, produced by Scientology Media Productions (SMP), has been nominated for a 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Award in the Music Documentary – Special Program category. The film follows Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer Mark Isham as he creates At the Carousel Club, his first new album in 15 years, bringing together jazz improvisation and electronic music.

Award-nominated documentary follows Mark Isham as he creates his first album in 15 years.

The documentary captures Isham’s collaboration with renowned musicians Vinnie Colaiuta (drums), Nels Cline (guitar), Kaveh Rastegar (bass), Ayo Awosika (vocals) and the Orchid Quartet (strings). It also explores the experiences and musical influences that have shaped his career.

“Mark was very generous in allowing us into his creative jet stream, and he worked closely with us to ensure our cameras had access to all the key moments, from his personal home studio to his recording sessions at the legendary Mad Hatter Studios,” said Taron Lexton, creative director of the documentary.

The film incorporates animation and visual effects to bring moments from Isham’s past to the screen, including his early experiences with the trumpet, the musicians who influenced his sound and his quest to develop his own musical voice. The documentary’s score is drawn from Isham’s own music, using elements of his original recordings to accompany the story of his life and creative process.

“Because Mark’s music and story have such epic scope and depth, VFX and animation felt like an essential element to do it justice. And because the VFX team at SMP is utterly world class, this became a creative pillar of the documentary,” said Lexton.

Mark Isham: The Voice Within premiered October 11 on Scientology Network and is available to watch at scientology.tv/markisham .

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 175 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

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SOURCE Church of Scientology International