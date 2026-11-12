HelloNation’s McKenzie Finkhousen and Alton Baird to Attend PHCC of NC Annual Meeting, Spotlighting Trusted Contractor Expertise

Established educational partnership brings plumbing, heating, and cooling expertise to North Carolina communities as AI transforms how consumers find information.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Industry leadership: McKenzie Finkhousen and National Video Ambassador Alton Baird will represent CGI Digital and HelloNation at the 2026 PHCC of NC Annual Meeting + Zone 2 Meeting, November 12–14 in Cherokee, North Carolina.

McKenzie Finkhousen and National Video Ambassador Alton Baird will represent CGI Digital and HelloNation at the 2026 PHCC of NC Annual Meeting + Zone 2 Meeting, November 12–14 in Cherokee, North Carolina. Education in action: The existing partnership brings professional knowledge to consumers through educational videos, conversations, and community-focused digital publications.

The existing partnership brings professional knowledge to consumers through educational videos, conversations, and community-focused digital publications. The future of discovery: As search engines and AI-powered tools change how homeowners find answers, credible information from experienced professionals becomes increasingly valuable.

CHEROKEE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — When a water heater fails, a heating system struggles, or homeowners face an unexpected plumbing emergency, they need more than advertisements. They need reliable answers from professionals who understand the systems that protect their homes, health, and comfort.

Helping bring that expertise to the public is at the heart of an established educational partnership between HelloNation and the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association of North Carolina (PHCC of NC).

HelloNation representatives McKenzie Finkhousen and National Video Ambassador Alton Baird will build on that relationship during the 2026 PHCC of NC Annual Meeting + Zone 2 Meeting, November 12–14 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.

The gathering brings together plumbing, heating, and cooling professionals, association leadership, and regional representatives from North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Bringing Professional Knowledge Beyond the Service Call

Plumbing, heating, and cooling contractors provide services essential to public health, home safety, energy efficiency, and everyday quality of life. Yet much of their professional knowledge traditionally reaches consumers only when a repair is needed or an important purchasing decision arises.

HelloNation’s education-first publishing approach seeks to extend that knowledge beyond individual service calls.

Through professionally produced videos, expert conversations, educational articles, and digital magazines, HelloNation helps make specialized industry information more accessible to the people who can benefit from it.

The partnership with PHCC of North Carolina already demonstrates that approach.

PHCC’s consumer resources feature a professionally produced “Choosing the Right Contractor” video, created in partnership with CGI Digital and HelloNation, to help homeowners understand important considerations when hiring plumbing, heating, and cooling professionals.

Additional educational storytelling highlights the association’s leadership initiatives and commitment to developing the next generation of skilled tradespeople.

PHCC-related content is also featured in HelloNation’s North Carolina community publications. Local magazines, including the HelloNation Cherokee magazine, illustrate how the platform connects community information with broader educational resources.

The goal is straightforward: give consumers better information while helping experienced professionals share the knowledge they’ve built throughout their careers.

Trusted Expertise in an AI-Driven World

The importance of accessible professional knowledge continues to grow as consumers change how they seek information.

Traditional search engines now operate alongside artificial intelligence tools that summarize complex subjects, compare options, and provide increasingly detailed answers to everyday questions.

For homeowners researching repairs, replacements, preventive maintenance, or contractor qualifications, clear and informative content can provide valuable context before they make a decision.

HelloNation’s approach emphasizes authentic expertise and educational storytelling rather than relying solely on traditional promotional messaging.

By making professional knowledge publicly accessible through articles, interviews, and other media, the platform helps experts contribute useful information to an expanding digital information ecosystem.

As artificial intelligence changes how people find answers, the experience and judgment of real professionals remain essential to making those answers meaningful.

Connecting With the Professionals Behind the Expertise

Throughout the annual meeting, Finkhousen and Baird will be available to demonstrate existing HelloNation content, discuss the association partnership, and learn directly from contractors about the questions and challenges they encounter in their communities.

They will also explore opportunities for individual contractors to share their own professional knowledge through HelloNation’s educational publishing programs.

Those individual opportunities are separate from PHCC of North Carolina’s association content and do not imply endorsement of participating businesses by the association.

The conference begins Thursday with a vendor reception and PHCC of NC’s Annual Meeting & Celebration, featuring dinner, awards, recognitions, and the graduation of the organization’s 2026 PHCC Rising Leaders.

Friday includes association leadership meetings and an evening reception with regional partners.

Saturday’s Zone 2 Meeting brings together PHCC members and leaders from North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia to exchange ideas, share successful approaches, and strengthen industry relationships across the Southeast.

For HelloNation, the event offers an opportunity to deepen an established partnership while connecting with the professionals whose expertise helps keep communities safe, comfortable, and functioning.

Because even as technology transforms how information is delivered, the knowledge behind the answers still comes from people.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America’s Good News Network, a premier community-focused media platform built on the belief that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories.

Through digital video magazines, educational articles, professional interviews, and its innovative “edvertising” approach, HelloNation connects communities with trusted local expertise, useful information, and inspiring stories.

Its education-first publishing model helps spotlight the professionals, businesses, and organizations making meaningful contributions to the places they serve.

HelloNation — Where Good News Travels Faster.

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SOURCE HelloNation