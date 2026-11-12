Sentry Interactive Advances NFC Mobile Access Security with Post-Quantum Credentials

New Sentry Open Credential capability delivers next-generation security while preserving customers’ existing access control infrastructure.

Sentry Interactive today announced the introduction of post-quantum security capabilities within its Sentry Open Credential over IP solution, enabling organizations to deploy next-generation post-quantum mobile credentials while continuing to use their existing physical access control systems (PACS).

This advancement reinforces Sentry’s commitment to making mobile access more secure, flexible, and accessible, giving organizations a practical path to post-quantum security without costly infrastructure replacement.

“The future of access control is mobile, open, and built for a new era of security,” said Denis Hébert, Chairman and CEO of Sentry Interactive. “We’re bringing post-quantum credential technology to market in a way that allows organizations to move forward without abandoning the systems they’ve already invested in. This is about delivering stronger security today while giving customers the flexibility and freedom to modernize on their own terms.”

Sentry Interactive’s solution incorporates ML-DSA (Module-Lattice-Based Digital Signature Algorithm), the post-quantum digital signature standard established by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under FIPS 204. Designed to resist attacks from future quantum computers, the technology provides advanced protection for mobile credential identity and authentication.

Through a new software-based translation layer, Sentry’s post-quantum mobile credentials integrate with existing PACS platforms, allowing organizations to strengthen credential security while retaining their current access control infrastructure, decision-making and event logging processes.

Credentials are delivered directly to users’ smartphones, where private cryptographic keys remain securely stored. When presented at a Sentry Smart Access Tile , credential requests are securely processed through Sentry’s network and integrated with the organization’s existing PACS.

By combining post-quantum credential security with seamless integration into existing systems, Sentry is making the next generation of mobile access available today, without requiring organizations to rethink or replace the infrastructure they depend on.

About Sentry Interactive

Sentry Interactive is an innovator in readerless mobile access technology, helping organizations modernize physical security without unnecessary infrastructure replacement. Its embedded credential technology combines flexible mobile access with advanced security designed for a post-quantum future. Learn more at sentryinteractive.com .

Media Contact

Sentry Interactive

Jon Bugden

jon.bugden@sentryinteractive.com

sentryinteractive.com

SOURCE: Sentry Interactive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire