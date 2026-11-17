SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Spatial computing and embodied robotics developers face a core training bottleneck: multi-camera optical mocap rigs cost upwards of $100,000, while manual keyframe cleanup incurs over 40 technical hours per minute of animation. Addressing this data ingestion strain, Krikey AI today deployed its embodied AI motion pipeline, a data processing pipeline and robust 3D motion capture animation dataset for robotics companies.

The Krikey AI Motion Capture dataset and data processing pipeline outputs clean skeletal hierarchies and bone transform matrices natively compatible with Unity, Unreal Engine 5, and Nvidia Isaac Sim. Internal pipeline benchmarks demonstrate a 90% reduction in temporal jitter and foot-sliding artifacts during spatial training runs compared to standard vision-language (VLA) trajectory models.

“The Physical AI and robotics sectors have hit a ceiling because clean, scalable human motion data is heavily gatekept and expensive to produce,” said Dr. Ketaki Shriram, Co-Founder and CTO of Krikey AI. “We are democratizing access to professional-grade 3D motion datasets and processing pipelines for robotics developers.”

The browser-native engine supports batch motion data processing and standardized skeletal remapping across custom mesh hierarchies. For technical specifications and API documentation, visit www.krikey.ai.

CONTACT: marketing@krikey.ai

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SOURCE Krikey AI